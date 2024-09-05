The full Arcane season 2 trailer promises an epic set of episodes worth the three-year wait

The longer-than-usual wait for Arcane season 2 has been rough, and chances are you'll need to rewatch the first set of episodes ahead of its November return to make sense of all the plot lines and characters involved, but its first full trailer is so good that it might send you straight into Netflix to do so.

The first proper look at the long-anticipated second season runs for about two minutes and is jam-packed with even more drama, style, and action, which is everything we could've asked for after that wild season 1 finale. Just keep that s**t coming in.

We already know this is the end of the line for Arcane, but the folks at Riot Games have fortunately stated in the past they're interested in expanding the world of League of Legends (Runeterra) beyond this one show, so we just have to hope for a new series as high-quality as this one, no matter the production time it requires.

Arcane is the rare show that managed to land a 100% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes and a nearly perfect score with audiences as well. In fact, its massive success was so hard to ignore that a Blu-ray release is coming in spite of Netflix handling the distribution worldwide up to this point. That just doesn't happen. But it's happening for this show.

If you're eager to watch the trailer and aren't afraid of small story spoilers, check it out here:

Notice how the marketing is already positioning this ending as a new beginning, teasing there's more to come from Riot Games in the animation arena in the future. On the other hand, we still don't have a release date and are just left with another vague "coming in November" line at the end of the preview.

Beyond Vi, Caitlyn, and Jinx's struggles, it feels like the supporting cast of characters might have a stronger presence as everything builds up and towards a grand finale that could be catastrophic. Expect more angst and gut punches than you can handle.