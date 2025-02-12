FromSoft promises Elden Ring Nightreign won’t be a live-service game, and will arrive on May 30

Start getting your team together, FromSoftware lovers, because Elden Ring Nightreign finally has a release date.

Later this week a select few will be able to get their hands on Elden Ring Nightreign for the first time through its upcoming network test. An exciting prospect to be sure, but you know what's more exciting? A release date, which just so happens to be this coming May 30, meaning if you aren't a part of the cohort of Soulslike lovers trying out Nightreign this weekend, you've only got a little under three months to wait to actually try it out. Of course, you might still have some questions about the game, especially if you aren't able to try it out this week - lucky for you, our own Alex went hands-on with the game recently, Nightreign director Junya Ishizaki reiterated one important thing about the game as part of it: it won't be live service.

"Ishizaki wouldn’t really be drawn, saying that FromSoftware will be monitoring feedback," Alex wrote in his preview, going on to say, "but he was keen to impress that the update cadence will not be that of a ‘live service game’, but something more akin to the update schedule for other FromSoftware games." Honestly, as a bona fide live service hater, this is great news to me. I can't think of anything worse than having to force myself to play something like a Soulslike just to get the latest cool skin or whatever, I want to take my own time to go through it.

This isn't the first time Ishizaki made it clear that Nightreign will not be a live service game, as he told PC Gamer last December that with the game, FromSoft wanted to "have a game that felt like a complete package out of the box on the day of purchase, so everything is unlockable, everything is contained with that purchase."

When Elden Ring Nightreign launches on May 30, you'll be able to pick it up on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.