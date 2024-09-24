Free Astrobot DLC coming this fall, featuring Stellar Blade and Helldivers 2

Good news Astro Bot lovers! In fall this year, the game is getting a new free update featuring new levels for you to complete, and some additional cameos from both Helldivers 2 and Stellar Blade.

This announcement came from this evening's State of Play livestream, in which we got a sneak peak of the new levels coming to the PS5 exclusive. There will be five new speedrun levels in total, as well as 10 new rescue missions where you'll be able to interact with these new characters.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

It all looks rather lovely, and there are nice callbacks to the original games referenced with the Astro Bot mascots, as you'd expect. We see Helldivers dropping down in pods, and an Astro Bot version of Eve drink cans from a vending machine. Exactly what you'd want.

Are you keen to try this out? Let us know below!