Free Astrobot DLC coming this fall, featuring Stellar Blade and Helldivers 2

Announced at the State of Play, expect a nice little present this year.

Astro Bot Stellar Blade bot from State of Play
Image credit: Sony
Connor Makar avatar
News by Connor Makar Staff Writer
Published on

Good news Astro Bot lovers! In fall this year, the game is getting a new free update featuring new levels for you to complete, and some additional cameos from both Helldivers 2 and Stellar Blade.

Cover image for YouTube videoAstro Bot - Speedrun and Special Bots Add-On Trailer | PS5 Games
Here's the new Astro Bot trailer!Watch on YouTube

This announcement came from this evening's State of Play livestream, in which we got a sneak peak of the new levels coming to the PS5 exclusive. There will be five new speedrun levels in total, as well as 10 new rescue missions where you'll be able to interact with these new characters.

It all looks rather lovely, and there are nice callbacks to the original games referenced with the Astro Bot mascots, as you'd expect. We see Helldivers dropping down in pods, and an Astro Bot version of Eve drink cans from a vending machine. Exactly what you'd want.

Are you keen to try this out? Let us know below!

