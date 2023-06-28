Four classic SEGA Genesis games sneak onto Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

Additional classic games were added to the SEGA Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online library overnight and are playable right now.

The four titles are The Revenge of Shinobi, Ghouls 'n Ghosts, Landstalker, and Crusader of Centy. You can play them all on your Nintendo Switch system with a paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.

The Revenge of Shinobi is a ninja game where you use an arsenal of shurikens and ninjitsu skills. A sequel to SEGA's classic arcade game, this action side-scroller puts you in the role of Joe Musashi as he stalks and attempts to annihilate the evil Neo Zeed criminal network.

A game that needs no introduction, Ghouls 'n Ghosts puts you up against scythe-wielding skeletons, sickle weasels, and evil princes crawling up from the ground. You must destroy them, defend the kingdom, or lose your suit of armor. Also be sure to keep your eyes peeled for an enemy that also stars in Gargoyle's Quest, the spin-off tale playable in the Game Boy Nintendo Switch Online library.

If you are in the mood for a bit of treasure hunting, Landstalker is the game for you. As Nigel the Forest Elf, you will come face-to-face with various puzzles in this action-adventure game that has you journeying through a fantastical realm featuring intricate isometric mazes as you search for the secret to King Nole's riches.

Crusader of Centy tasks you with launching your razor-sharp weapon like a blazing boomerang to take down invading monsters. This action RPG features strong enemies, towering bosses, animal companions with special abilities, time travel, and plenty of sorcery and intrigue in the explorable world.

Again, these titles are for those with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership. If you are new to the service, you can try it seven days for free. Just fire up your console, head to the Nintendo Switch Online section on the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu, and sign up.