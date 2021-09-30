Playground Games has released the minimum and required PC specs for Forza Horizon 5.

Along with the regular specs, the studio also provided a list of ideal specs so you can make the most of what you see and play.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Below you will find the PC specs with the requirements broken down based on different gameplay scenarios across Nvidia and AMD setups. The developers have also updated the minimum specifications from the previous estimate which was posted on the Microsoft Store and Steam.

The PC version has various graphics settings allowing you to tweak and adjust things as you see fit. You can unlock the framerate, enjoy 4K visuals, expand the field-of-view, and enable HDR for even better lighting.

The PC version of the game also supports 21:9 ultrawide displays as well as some of the more popular steering wheels from Logitech, Thrustmaster and Fanatec.

Logitech: Driving Force, G25, G27, G29, G920, G923PS, G923XB, Momo

Thrustmaster: Ferrari 458, T150 RS, T300 RS, T500 RS, TMX, T-GT, TS-XW, TX, TS-PC

Fanatec: V1, V2, V2.5, CSL, CSL DD, DD1, DD2, Universal HUB device

Forza Horizon 5 also features haptic feedback on the Xbox Wireless Controller and it is supported by all versions, including Steam for the first time.

You can also expect raytracing in Forzavista, the game's car exploration mode that lets you get up close to every vehicle. With it you can open the doors, hood or trunk, inspect the engine, sit inside, and even rev up the engine.

Forzavista also features "true-to-life reflections" across hundreds of cars and the audio has been intensified and accurately maps how the sounds of your car bounce between different environments.

Forza Horizon 5 releases on November 9.