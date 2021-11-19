Forza Horizon 5 has over 10 million players

Microsoft has announced some nice launch numbers for Forza Horizon 5.

According to the company, during release week, the game saw over 10 million players, which makes it the biggest first week in Xbox history.

It was also the biggest week ever for a title on Xbox Game Pass.

The game isn't doing too bad on Steam either, as it is currently sitting at number 20 with 45,342 concurrent players at press time, with a 49,809 high. It's not bad considering the majority of PC players are probably using Game Pass where it's free, but we don't have those figures.

Forza Horizon 5 was released on November 9, and before it was even out, there were over 1 million players thanks to eary access.

The game is rather lovely and seems to be very popular with critics - including us - and going by the numbers, players a well.

If you are just getting started with the game, and want to know the best cras, here's a list of the fastest cars for offroading, rallying and more. And here is how you can fast travel.