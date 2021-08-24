Forza Horizon 5's incredible opening race shown off in new gameplay

The Forza Horzion 5 opening race that Microsoft just demonstrated during Gamescom's Xbox Stream is, frankly, ludicrous.

The new gameplay footage, that shows off the 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands (one of the game's newly-confirmed cover cars) dropping down from a plane onto the La Gran Caldera volcano, only gets more intense as it goes.

And as we're sure you agree, that's a pretty big way to start. Check out the incredible Initial Drive trailer below.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

If you want to learn more about the cover car (and its companion, the Mercedes-AMG ONE), Mike Brown, creative director of Forza Horizon 5 at Playground Games, explains the choice of those vehicles below.

"We’re thrilled to unveil the cover of Forza Horizon 5 featuring the Mercedes-AMG ONE, which marks the first time a car features Formula 1 hybrid technology almost one-to-one from the track to the street – putting this power in players’ hands allows them to explore Mexico’s streets and roads in an unprecedented way," says a press release.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"Joining the Mercedes-AMG ONE on the cover is the 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands, primed to deliver rugged, off-roading across Mexico’s vast terrain like those amazing jungles and deserts."

Forza Horizon 5 is out November 9 on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. If you're eager to get your hands on the game earlier, though, both the Deluxe and Premium editions offer early access on November 5, 2021.

These editions give the ultimate Forza fans an extra 4 days of fun before standard buyers.