Here's some of the cars you'll be driving in Forza Horizon 5

Playground Games has provided a preliminary list of cars which will be featured in Forza Horizon 5.

The list contains over 400 cars, from what we counted, and features plenty of makers such as Ford, Chevrolet, Lamborghini, Mercedes, Volkswagen, Dodge, Nissan, and more.

Again, this is just a preliminary list, so you can expect plenty more vehicles to be included at release.

According to the developer, it will be expanding the list with even more cars and manufacturers in the weeks leading up to release on November 9.

The roaster will also evolve further beyond the initial release. As with Forza Horizon 4, both new-to-franchise cars and fan favorites will be included. And, by completing seasonal content, you will be able to expand your garage with new cars and rewards every week with the Festival Playlist.

Several vehicles are making their franchise debut in Forza Horizon 5 such as the 2020 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW Premium, the rare 1991 Jaguar Sport XJR-15 and the all-electric 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S. The game will also include the Mercedes-AMG ONE and the 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands.

There's also Forzavista, the car exploration mode, which encourages you to discover the unique characteristics and components of vehicles in detail.

And to make things look more realistic, with Xbox Series X/S and PC, ray-tracing will be brought to Forzavista which will introduce a new level of material response and reflections.

Additionally, the cars you obtain in-game are highlighted under a new Car Collection interface. Here, you can track the vehicles you’ve acquired per manufacturer, and each automobile is designated with a rarity level and collecting a specific number of cars per manufacturer will also unlock a special reward to claim.

Again, Forza Horizon 5 releases on November 9 and it will feature Expedition mode, which takes you through various areas of the game which takes place in Mexico.