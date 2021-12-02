Fortnite The End event start time and how to watch The End

Fortnite The End is the final page in both Chapter 2 and Season 8, and it’s billed as an unmissable event.

The End is coming soon, and you’ll want to carve out some time in your schedule if you want to see what Epic has in store for the season’s close. It only happens once, and there’s no going back to see what you missed. Make sure to redeem your Battle Stars and use those Bars ahead of time too. No sense in letting hard-won loot go to waste.

Fortnite The End event date and time

The End goes live on December 4. Unlike Fortnite’s concerts, this is a one-time event. There’s no going back if you miss it, and Epic won’t be offering replays. If you need to record it, Epic recommends having your software set up before the event starts, as there’s no way to obtain footage afterwards.

Fortnite The End starts at:

4 p.m. EST

1 p.m. PST

9 p.m. GMT

The playlist opens 30 minutes before the event starts. You'll have the option to choose the playlist when you log in, and that's all you need to do to watch the event.

As with Operation Skyfire, we recommend jumping in early so there’s no chance of missing out. The End supports parties of up to 16 players, if you wanted to bring a whole group along.

Anyone who logs in before the event starts will receive 225,000 XP as a reward for the season ending a day earlier than normal.

Fortnite The End - How long is The End?

Epic didn’t mention how long The End will last. Earlier chapter end missions were roughly a half hour long, though this one could run longer since it’s wrapping up the entire season. The Fortnite team has apparently clamped down on leaks and isn’t revealing much about what to expect. We know there’s a confrontation between you and the Cube Queen, and your goal is dealing with the Sideways corruption. That’s about it, though.

What carries over to Fortnite Chapter 3?

Quests from quest packs will carry over to Season 3, but not much else will. Any unused Battle Stars are automatically redeemed, but items for unlocking Toona Fish styles won’t be. Cube Queen and other chapter-specific quests will also expire, as will your unused bars.

While there's still much uncertainty about what to expect in Fortnite Chapter 3, you can at least take comfort in starting the chapter as Naruto, at last. There's a Riot and Fortnite collaboration to take advantage of as well, though it's not just the island changing in Chapter 3. Another part of Fortnite will never be the same again either.