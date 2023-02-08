Fortnite School of the Llama quests and how to get Geralt items

Fortnite School of the Llama quests are your ticket to even more Geralt items, from special Witcher-themed banners to emoticons, lobby music, and more.

You can’t get your hands on everything at once, though, even if you buy the battle pass.

The School of the Llama quests are divided into paths that unlock every few weeks, and even obtaining the Geralt skin requires you to complete some basic quests.

Check out the Fortnite New Beginning trailer here!

How to get the Geralt skin in Fortnite

Like other premium skins, the Geralt skin in Fortnite is locked behind the battle pass. You need to purchase the pass to unlock a special set of quests. Completing quests gets you items such as a loading screen or back bling, and then at the end of the quest page, you finally unlock the Geralt skin.

A second line of Geralt quests unlocks at the end of February, though the rewards for that aren’t visible yet.

Here’s what you need to do for the first page of quests.

Activate augments in different matches (Geralt of Rivia Loading Screen)

Complete bounties (Weapons of the Witcher back bling)

Defeat a boss (Muscle Memory Spray)

Emote in The Citadel throne room (Igni Sign Emote)

Deal melee weapon damage to opponents (Witcher's Steel Sword Harvesting Tool)

Complete Page 1 quests (Geralt of Rivia Skin)

Fortnite School of the Llama quests and rewards

School of the Llama is a set of challenges and rewards open to everyone, whether you buy the battle pass or not. Head to the School of the Llama website, and log in with your Epic account. There’s a brief tutorial explaining how the paths work, and then you get access to a cloudy map.

Click on one of the circle segments to view the path and its associated challenges. The segment at the top of the circle is the first path and tasks you with completing tasks such as catching 30 fish or placing in the top 25 four times.

New tasks in a path unlock as you complete the previous ones, and a new path unlocks each week. You’ll run into obstacles on the map periodically, but these just task you with completing another task on a specific creator’s island in creative mode.

School of the Llama rewards

Complete all tasks in a Path

Path 1 - School of the Cat emoticon

Path 2 - School of the Griffin emoticon

Path 3 - School of the Viper emoticon

Path 4 - School of the Bear emoticon

Path 1 - Witcher's silver sword harvesting tool

Path 2 - Geralt of Rivia lobby track

Complete a creator island

Axii challenge - AXII Sign Banner Icon

Quen Challenge - QUEN Sign Banner Icon

Aard Challenge - AARD Sign Banner Icon

Igni Challenge - IGNI Sign Banner Icon

Yrden Challenge - YRDEN Sign Banner Icon

Complete all paths

School of the Manticore Emoticon

School of the Wold Spray

If you're after more Fortnite help, take a look at how to use the Shockwave Hammer and where to find Dirt Bikes to scoot around the island faster.