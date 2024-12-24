Keanu Reeves is in Fortnite again, this time as Cyberpunk 2077's Johnny Silverhand, and he's bringing his nuke along

Epic Games has announced the next guest characters to officially arrive in Fortnite, and they both hail from Night City. Both Johnny Silverhand, and female V have joined the in-game shop.

If you’re counting, this makes it Keanu Reeves’ second appearance in Fortnite. He’s also there as John Wick, of course, though it’s debatable as to which character is more popular.

As you might expect, the two characters are part of the same bundle, which costs 2,800 V Bucks. They can each be bought individually, too, for 1,500 V Bucks each. The bundle also comes with a few other cosmetics, including Johnny Silverhand’s infamous duffle bag nuke.

It’s only a cosmetic, of course, so don’t expect to use it to blow up the map or anything. Alongside the new arrivals, the in-game store has also been updated with more Gaming Legends bundles, including the return of the Master Chief one.

We’re expecting some guests from Night City 🌆 pic.twitter.com/kNkV0AdZkX — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 22, 2024

It’s a little surprising that it took this long for Cyberpunk 2077 to cross over with Fortnite, but seeing as CD Projekt Red’s relationship with Fortnite’s Epic Games is deepening, the timing makes some sense. Just recently at The Game Awards, we got our first look at The Witcher 4. The game will be the studio’s first project to be built on Epic’s Unreal Engine, and it’s poised to kickstart a deep alliance between two of the most recgonisable developers in the world.