Fortnite Chapter 4 season 2 release date: When is Fortnite Mega going live?
Fortnite is headed to Neo Tokyo, and we've got the release date and time for season 2 here!
The next Fortnite season, or Fortnite Mega, is almost here! Bringing the battle royale to a futuristic Neo Tokyo, alongside Attack on Titan cosmetics and sweeping changes to the map. But for those who are eager to jump in day one, questions about the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 release date and Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 release time.
If you're one of those players, this guide will answer the question of when the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 release date and time is, and help you jump into the season as quick as possible.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 release date
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 will release on March 10, following a maintenance period the day prior.
Once the update goes live, a new map, cosmetics, and other seasonal content will become available. All content present in Chapter 4 Season 1 will be removed from the game, aside from skins which may rotate back into the Fortnite store at a later date.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 release timeFortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 will release at 2AM ET / 11PM PT (March 9) / 7AM GMT / 8AM CEST.
You'll be able to install the update ahead of time in the hours prior to Chapter 4 Season 2, or you can simply wait until the update goes live to install all the new content available.
What is coming in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2?
As mentioned previously, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 is brining us to a new map with Neo Tokyo as a key feature. This means we're getting futuristic characters and a new variety of Neo Tokyo themed cosmetics and quests to enjoy.
While we've not been able to see anything in-game yet, the official Fortnite Twitter account has posted several teasers for new outfits:
Who doesn't love high tech motorbikes on rain slick streets?
