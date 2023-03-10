Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2: How to get the Kinetic Blade

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 is out, which means we've got a whole new map, quests, and weapons to mess around with. The most impactful addition on day one has been the Kinetic Blade, a powerful new melee weapon dropped into the battle royale.

If you want to get your hands on the kinetic blade, look no further than our guide on how to get the kinetic blade in Fortnite.

Check out the trailer for Chapter 4 Season 2 here!

How to get the kinetic blade?

The kinetic blade is a purple weapon that does an incredible amount of damage and has access to a charged sword slash that knocks other players back.

The kinetic blade does randomly spawn across the map in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, however there are a few spots where you can find multiple kinetic blades without having to rely on RNG. Our favourite is Kenjutsu Crossing to the southeast of the map, but you can find them consistently in any Japanese-themed areas to the south of the map.

When you reach Kenjutsu Crossing, make your way to the large pagoda (the multi-storied building in the point of interest, and the largest building in the zone). On the bottom floor of this building, there are multiple kinetic blades on sword racks in the large central room.

There are at least four swords in this room alone at the start of the game.

How to knock players back with the kinetic blade?

Once you have the kinetic blade, press the aim-down-sights button (left trigger on console, right mouse button on PC). This will initiate the kinetic blade charge attack, which will knock back enemies on hit and break through walls and barriers in front of you. Once you use it, it goes on a short cooldown, so be careful not to waste it needlessly.

the hit box is relatively generous, as long as you are aiming at another player in close range when you initiate the charged attack, it will usually hit.