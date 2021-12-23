If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Boba Royale

Boba Fett Blasts his way into Fortnite on Christmas Eve

Soon, even your gran will be in Fortnite.
Tom Regan avatar
Tom Regan
Published on

Fortnite continues its never-ending quest for IP consumption, with Star Wars’ legendary bounty hunter, Boba Fett the latest to join the fray. Fortnite creator Epic Games has announced that the helmeted scoundrel will be blasting his way into battle on December 24 at 7pm ET, meaning that us Brits will be able to play him at midnight on December 25. The tie-in comes ahead of the December 29 launch of the hotly anticipated Disney Plus series, The Book Of Boba Fett.

Disney and Fortnite have been enjoying a pretty cosy relationship this month. Ever Since the launch of Season 3 at the start of December, the ongoing Winterfest event has seen a whole host of Disney characters battling that royale. Following the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, skins from the film have made it into the game, including a mask-less Spider-Man and Zendaya.

Boba Fett isn’t the only tasty new treat here for Fortnite players. For anyone who has racked up enough hours to achieve level 100 in Season 3’s battle pass, there are a selection of special skins. Called Super Level Styles, these give players some stylish new skins for Spider-Man and other new cosmetics for Harlowe, Ronin, Shana and Lt. John Llama.

Watch on YouTube

For those that aren’t part of the Disney cult, Fortnite’s latest update also introduces three suitably festive new winter skins. These come in the form of derpy snowman Bundles, Grimbles the smug-looking Christmas Elf and the slightly unsettling Slushy Soldier – a white, furry-baiting teddy bear with a pink scarf.

