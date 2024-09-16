Is GTA 6 going to be delayed? A former Rockstar dev thinks we won't know until May 2025 at the earliest

There are constant questions over whether GTA 6 will be delayed, but one former Rockstar dev thinks any announcement of a delay won't come until next year.

Earlier this month, some rumours started to spread that GTA 6 had been delayed, but Bloomberg's Jason Schreier (known for his strong reputation when it comes to insider information) says that that doesn't seem to be the case after speaking with six employees at Rockstar - though he did also make it clear that these devs haven't been informed of a delay, meaning one could still be coming, but right now it doesn't seem to be happening. Of course, with all this talk of delays, it's still on the minds of a lot of players eager to jump into what is probably the most anticipated sequel of the decade.

In turn, former Rockstar North technical director Obbe Vermeij, who worked on several GTA titles including GTA 3, 4, Vice City, and San Andreas, offered his perspective on when news of a delay might come. "The decision to delay GTA 4 was made 4 months or so before the original release date," Vermeij explains of the beloved fourth game in the series. "Any further and it's hard to make the call. [Rockstar] is probably not in a position to determine whether they will hit 2025 until May-ish."

Vermeij did also make the point that "GTA 6 will sell for 10+ years and there is no competition to worry about. They are not going to release the game until they're 100% happy with it. No matter what it said in the trailer." He's not wrong, GTA 5 is the second best selling game of all time, and with gaming being as popular as it is now, one can only imagine that GTA 6 will take that spot over the next 10 years. And just for clarity's sake, Vermeij did also say that he has "no inside info" and "didn't talk to anyone", so you shouldn't take his word as gospel.

The first trailer for GTA 6 arrived last December, and we haven't really heard much about it since then. Vermeij also commented on the game back in July, saying you probably shouldn't expect the sequel to be "wildly different" from its predecessor.