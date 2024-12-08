Wonder why Rockstar is staying so quiet about GTA 6? According to one former GTA 5 dev, it's for quite a simple reason

It's been over a year since the first trailer for GTA 6 was released without much news since then, and one former GTA 5 dev has shared why Rockstar has been so quiet.

If you don't like to think too deeply about the passage of time, then come join me in ignoring the fact the first and so far only GTA 6 trailer is more than a year old now. Since then, we haven't really heard anything about the sequel from Rockstar, but that's not too surprising since the developer handled GTA 5 similarly. But one former GTA 5 and Rockstar dev has taken the time to explain why the company has been so quiet, even though it could easily continue to build hype by steadily releasing new bits of information. According to Mike York, who spoke of the game in a YouTube video on his own channel, it's for a pretty simple reason: it gets people talking about it more (thanks, GamesRadar).

"It creates allure, and it creates mystery, and it creates people talking about it without them having to do anything, right?" York explained. "The more they're silent, the better it is, because the more people will be antsy and want to talk about it, and kind of have this feeling of not knowing what's going to happen. They could easily release the trailer date and be like, 'Hey, this is when the trailer's coming out,' but they don't do it, and they don't do it on purpose." In turn, York notes that this ends up with fans creating theories about the game, which yeah, is exactly what they end up doing. So clearly Rockstar knows what it's doing!

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

I'm sure another trailer will come just when you least expect it, but in case you were wondering, Rockstar has said that GTA 6 is still on track to be released next year, though always take comments like that with a pinch of salt in the age of constant delays.