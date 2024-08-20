Following the disastrous Borderlands movie launch, 2K tries to salvage the brand’s reputation by announcing Borderlands 4

Borderlands 4 has been announced at Opening Night Live, courtesy of developer Gearbox Software, and publisher 2K. It was announced with a ery scant trailer showing a planet ploughing through a field of cosmic ice, before a character picks up a mask and turns it around, revealing it to be that iconic Borderlands face/gas mask you'll have seen on the games' cover art to date.

That's right; no smart-mouthed robots, no dancing, no guns, no real information at all. All we know is that it's coming in 2025. At least we assumedly don't have to wait that long to learn more about everyone's favourite overly mouthy game series. It'll only be available on new-gen consoles, and PC.

The last we heard about Borderlands 4 was in a clumsy update from a developer on LinkedIn, at the tail end of last year.

Thanks to an ex-Gearbox dev by the name of Randel Reiss (who worked at the Gearbox-owned Lost Boys Interactive on a contract basis), we know that Borderlands 4 and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 2 were in the works at the studio.

This is likely good news for fans, especially after the film landed so poorly in cinemas this summer. The most recent entry we've had is 2019's Borderlands 3, so not all that long ago. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, a fantasy-themed spin-off of the stylish shooter, was released last year, and was generally well received at the time of release.

Hopefully, it'll wash the taste of the Borderlands movie out of people's mouths. We gave it 1 star, and we still think that may have been generous. It's a box office flop, too.

In the wake of the film's release earlier this month we've seen player counts spike for Borderlands, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands 3, as these poor souls search desperately for a reason to still care about the IP. The new game will likely add to that, too.