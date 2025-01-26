That TikTok ban might have been annoying for Marvel Snap players, but Second Dinner is making up for it with a whole lot of free stuff

Marvel Snap was down for a little while unexpectedly in the US due to the TikTok ban, so to make up for it, Second Dinner is giving everybody free stuff.

Remember how TikTok got banned for a bit, but came back on the same day anyway? Yeah, well, as it turned out Marvel Snap had been banned too due to its publisher, Nuverse, being owned by TikTok owner Bytedance, though luckily the card game came back online just a couple of days later. In turn, developer Second Dinner is now looking for a new publisher so this doesn't happen again (as TikTok could still be permanently banned further down the line), but in the meantime, to make up for the downtime, it's giving all players - even those of us not in the US - some free bits.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Second Dinner shared a lengthy statement on Twitter saying that it "can’t thank you all enough for being so patient with us through this downtime ordeal. Your outpouring of support to all of us at Second Dinner was heard and greatly appreciated." It went on to note how many players shared that they were missing out on time-based content, so to compensate for this downtime, there'll be different packages handed out depending on whether you're in the US or not, and what collection level you have.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

US-based players with collection levels over 500 will get things like 5000 season pass XP, 6200 collector's tokens, 5 gold conquest tickets, 155 x5 random boosters, and a lot more than that, whereas those under collection level 500 will be getting slightly less overall. Non-US based players with a collection level over 500 will get even less than that, and under level 500 less still, but considering they didn't miss out on any playtime I'm sure it'll still be welcome. You can check out the full list of what you can get in Second Dinner's statement.

The priority for the team has been getting the game back online, so there's no date on when all these bonuses will be in your inbox, but Second Dinner said they should be coming sometime next week, so just keep an eye out for now.