Five Nights at Freddy's: Secret of the Mimic revealed at the Sony State of Play

A reveal trailer for Five Night's at Freddy's: Secret of the Mimic has just shown off at today's Sony State of Play. This trailer gives us a glimpse of gameplay, loads of cool animatronics, and what appears to be a release date at the tail end of the trailer: the 13th of July, 2025.

This game is the latest in a hugely popular series of horror games that's been going on for ages now, but they've built a really passionate community of fans and creators around it. This game seems to be digging into the mimic - a particularly important character in the lore which has been memed to death thanks to a certain YouTube video. But, disregard that, and watch this new trailer below!

Releasing on June 13. pic.twitter.com/K662w1YSED — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 12, 2025

