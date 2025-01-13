Five Nights at Freddy's 2 set pics have started to leak, so let the unnecessarily complicated fan theories commence

Some set photos for the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy's 2 film have leaked, so obviously now's the time to kick off some theories.

Last year Five Nights at Freddy's 2 was officially announced to be in the works at Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions, later locking itself in with a December 5, 2025 release date. That still seems to be the case now, even if the only thing we've really heard about it is that it's going to be scarier than the first one. But, much like the first one, set photos have started to leak for the second film, showing off another of Freddy's pizzarias, this time an incredibly run down location that features the toy versions of the creepy animatronics on the building's storefront. We already knew that this film would feature the toy models, but obviously fans have wondered how close to the games this one will be.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The Five Nights at Freddy's fandom is obviously known for going deep on theories because of the games' various secrets and hidden bits of lore (some of which are featured in books that may or may not be canonical and definitely don't exist just to make more money), and of course fans are already wondering what it means that this particular location is so rundown. Five Nights at Freddy's 2, the game that is, is actually a prequel, set in 1987, so the toy animatronics would have been relatively new at the time, meaning this film might be taking a slightly different approach.

The 'FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S 2' pizzeria sign has been revealed!#FNAFMovie #FNAF pic.twitter.com/xOkBVGlrhS — FNAF Movie Updates (@FNAFMovieUpdate) January 10, 2025 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

You'll still probably have to wait a little while for a trailer to come out still, these things seem to be more and more down to the last minute, but if you've been desperate to see something from the film, you have this now at the very least.