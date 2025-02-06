Fisch Zeus Trial guide and Totem explained

With the introduction of the mythical, underwater region of Atlantis in Roblox’s Fisch, a few new puzzles have been added for players to complete, one of which is the Zeus Trial. Zeus — the god of the sky, thunder, and lightning — has a suitably electric task for you to complete, as well as a much more fiery one, and fortunately they’re not too tricky.

Completing the Zeus Trial allows you to access the Zeus Wrath Totem and the Zeus Rod, and is also one of the prerequisites for gaining access to the Kraken Pool. So without further ado, here’s how to complete the Zeus Trial and use the Zeus Wrath Totem in Fisch.

Fisch Zeus Trial and Totem explained

First things first, to complete the Zeus Trial in Fisch, you need to have first gained entry to Atlantis. If you’re yet to do that, here’s our guide on how to get to Atlantis.

Once you arrive in Atlantis, go past the large Zeus statue to the left of the area and jump into the blue portal at the end of the hall.

Jump into this portal to begin the Zeus Trial. | Image credit: Roblox/VG247

This will start the Zeus Trial, where you'll need to find two codes by completing two puzzles within five minutes to continue. As mentioned in our introduction, these puzzles aren’t too troublesome, and five minutes is plenty of time to finish them.

Go into the room on your left to complete the first puzzle, which is a lot like the Red Light Green Light game from Netflix's Squid Game (or Roblox's Shrimp Game). Essentially, you want to run along the hall only when Zeus is not looking. When he turns to stare at you, stand still until he turns back around.

Complete this puzzle to get the first portion of your code. | Image credit: Roblox/VG247

Go behind the Zeus statue and the first portion of the code is revealed to you. Make sure to note it down, and bear in mind that this code is client-sided and thus, unique for every player, meaning you can’t use the same code as your friend and so forth.

Go back to where you came from and enter the following room (the room on our right as we entered the trial). It does not matter if Zeus zaps you on the way back, and this actually speeds things up a little.

The next puzzle functions similarly to the Glass Bridge game that is also featured in Squid Game, except rather than falling to your death, you’ll be falling into a pool of lava. As a result, you need to jump on the rocks and memorise the correct path forward.

Completing this puzzle provides you with the second portion of your code. | Image credit: Roblox/VG247

If you stand on the incorrect rock, you will be respawned at the beginning of the bridge to try again, so don't fret too much about guessing incorrectly. Just be conscious of how much time you have left!

Again, the correct path is client-sided and unique to each player, so you can’t go the same route as your friend necessarily! At the end of the bridge, the second portion of the code is revealed. Note this down!

Proceed through to the end of the trial and input the full code into the keypad beside the large door.

This then leads you into the Zeus Rod Room. Just in front of the large puzzle gate in the room, you will see the Zeus Storm Totem which costs a whopping 1,500,000 Credits to use.

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

What does the Zeus Storm Totem do in Fisch

Upon use, the Zeus Storm Totem in Fisch will increase your chances of catching fish with the Lightning mutation in the Zeus Rod Room. This totem comes with risks, however, as there is a 50% chance for it to strike and kill any players within the room. Fun!

For more on Fisch, take a look at our Fisch codes for some freebies, the best boats to travel in, and the best rods to spend your Credits on.