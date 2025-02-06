Roblox’s Fisch doesn’t just task you with fishing endlessly, there’s also plenty of diving, sailing, and questing to complete while you’re at it. With the Atlantis update to Fisch, allowing players to explore a mythical underground region with plenty of puzzles, the Water Bubble piece of gear has also been introduced.

The Water Bubble is an alternate piece of diving gear for players to use, and while by no means necessary, it certainly looks cool and guarantees you won’t have to worry about your time spent exploring underwater. To help you get your hands on the piece of diving equipment, here’s how to get and use a Water Bubble in Fisch.

How to get and use a Water Bubble in Fisch

First things first, to get a Water Bubble in Fisch, you want to pay a visit to the Bubble Mermaid who sits on the shoreline at Grand Reef.

She will request that you bring back three Resin for her, which can be collected by fishing in Mushgrove Swamp.

Speak to the Bubble Mermaid. | Image credit: Roblox/VG247

Resin is of Secret rarity in Fisch, so you might have a hard time getting three samples of it quickly, and may need to spend a lot of time fishing in Mushgrove. The good news is that Resin can appear at any time, regardless of weather or season, so you can fish for it whenever!

After collecting three Resin, return to the Bubble Mermaid and give it to her. She will then ask you to pay her 25,000 Credits to craft the Water Bubble, and once that’s done, the shiny new piece of diving equipment is all yours!

Just like any other diving equipment in Fisch, simply open up your backpack, select the Water Bubble, and click anywhere on your screen to then equip it. The Water Bubble provides you with approximately nine minutes of oxygen.

It can also be equipped alongside the Basic Diving Gear (3,000 Credits) or Advanced Diving Gear (15,000 Credits) to give you even more time underwater, though this is a little overkill!

For more on Fisch, take a look at our Fisch codes for some freebies, the best boats to travel in, and the best rods to spend your Credits on.