Fisch Volcano event guide

Roblox’s Fisch is no stranger to limited-time events. These events typically give players the opportunity to catch new and exclusive fish, and even acquire some shiny new rewards along the way. With rewards in mind, the Fisch Volcano event that’s taken over the region of Roslit Bay is not to be missed.

By taking part in the event and fishing away in the lava that currently surrounds Roslit Bay, lucky players might be able to get their hands on a fiery new boat that they can sail around in! So to help you out, here’s how the Fisch Volcano event explained.

Fisch Volcano event explained

The Fisch Volcano event, which has seen Roslit Volcano cover Roslit Bay and the surrounding ocean in lava, features a new limited-time bestiary for players to try and complete. This isn’t all for nothing, either, with players who complete the bestiary before the event ends able to reap some exclusive rewards.

First things first, to kick off the Volcano event’s associated quest, speak to Dr. Finneus aboard his boat in Roslit Bay. When facing the Beach Keeper at Roslit Bay, Dr. Finneus’ boat can be found in the lava to the right of him. His research boat is hard to miss!

Speak to Dr. Finneus to kick off the Volcano event quest. | Image credit: Roblox/VG247

When you speak with Dr. Finneus, he will task you with completing the Ashfall bestiary and returning to him once it is done.

The Ashfall bestiary consists of all the limited-time fish that can be caught in the lava surrounding Roslit Bay. The fish you’ll need to successfully catch to complete the bestiary are as follows:

Molten Minnow

Pyro Pike

Burnt Betta

Lava Lamprey

Scooty Salmon

Blistered Eel

Cinder Carp

Ashcloud Archerfish

For more information on these fish, including their preferred bait, check out our full Fisch bestiary.

After completing the bestiary and returning to Dr. Finneus, he will give you your event rewards. These are the Volcanic Research Boat, and the ‘Volcanic Helper’ Title.

