Fisch Valentine's event guide - all rewards and how to get them

Love is in the air — and the ocean — in Roblox’s Fisch this week, with the fishing simulator celebrating Valentine’s Day by giving players a chance of fishing up some free rewards. The Fisch Valentine’s event, which can be completed solo, with friends, or you know, with your valentine, tasks you with fishing up as many fish as possible before the event ends.

Expert anglers will complete the challenge in no time at all, and it’s well worth attempting to do so, given that the event’s top reward is a free Swan Boat to sail the seas in. Anyways, there’s no time to waste, so here’s the Fisch Valentine’s event explained, detailing all rewards and how to get them.

Fisch Valentines event guide - all rewards and how to get them

To take part in Fisch’s limited Valentine’s event, you first want to speak to the Valentine’s NPC in Moosewood. He can be found on a platform just to the left of the Merchant, surrounded by apt decorations and wearing a top-hat, making him hard to miss.

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

Speaking to him opens a menu that then shows how many fish you have caught since starting the event, as well as the upcoming rewards you can reap after catching a set amount of fish. In the top-right corner of the menu, you also have the option to invite a friend to fish alongside you.

By inviting a friend to take part in the Valentine’s event with you, the grind to catch an abundance of fish is shared, allowing you to earn the rewards much faster, and more easily, by partnering up with someone.

Though, if you or your partner exit the server, all of your event progress is reset. With this in mind, only partner with someone you trust, and whom you have an agreement with to not leave until the event is done. Either that, or prepare for a solo grind!

The rewards you can earn, and how many fish you need to catch to earn them, are as follows:

Total Fish Caught: Reward: 50 Heart Candy Bobber 100 10 Chocolate Fish 500 Red Rose Bobber 2000 15 Chocolate Fish 5000 Swan Boat

That’s all for Fisch’s Valentine’s event, though there is one more new, temporary addition to the game to look out for: the Lovestorm Eel. For more on the elusive, romantic fish, here’s how to catch a Lovestorm Eel in Fisch.

