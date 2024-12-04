How to get Truffle Worms in Fisch

Truffle Worms are one of the rarest and most sought-after types of bait in the Roblox experience Fisch.

This is because many of the most elusive, toughest to catch and prized fish prefer Truffle Worms as their chosen bait.

While you don’t 100% need Truffle Worms to land any of these fish - bait isn’t a prerequisite in Fisch, it just increases your chances of catching some specific - if you’re hunting for Exotic tier fish like the Ancient Depths Serpent then you need all the help you can get.

Unfortunately though, there are very few guaranteed ways of getting Truffle Worms, but there are a few things you can do. Here’s what you need to know.

Where to get Truffle Worms in Fisch

The main ways of getting Truffle Worms are:

Fisch codes from the game’s developers often give out free Truffle Worms alongside other bait, instant catches and C$

Opening Volcanic Geodes from Roslit Volcano

Opening Coral Geodes from the Desolate Deep

Completing additional Angler requests after you’ve already completed 50

So while developer codes are the only surefire way to get Truffle Worms, they’re also extremely limited and not a reliable method for farming.

This means your best course of action is to try and farm Coral Geodes in the Desolate Deep, since this higher level area has a good roster of other fish you can catch while you also farm Geodes to hopefully get Truffle Worms.

Unless you also have the reinforced rod, fishing with the Magma Rod in Rosalit volcano is too slow and laborious, meaning your time would just be better spent trying to fish for whatever you need the Truffle Worms for without bothering with bait.

Also, as you complete requests for the Anglers you start to gain additional rewards as you complete more and more tasks. Once you’ve completed 50 requests, Truffle Worms are added to the pool of rewards. However, since this is a random chance that can only occur once per in-game day, this is also not a reliable farming method.