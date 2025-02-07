Roblox’s Fisch has multiple regions for players to freely explore and catch different variations of fish from, but one of the most exciting regions yet is Atlantis. Though, to really make the most of all that Atlantis has to offer and begin catching Kraken, players will need to complete an array of puzzles, including the Sunken Depths puzzle.

This is an underwater puzzle that ideally needs two players, though it can still be easily completed solo. It’s also one of four necessary puzzles that need to be solved before players can access Atlantis’ mysterious Kraken Pool. So without further ado, here’s how to complete the Sunken Depths puzzle in Fisch.

How to complete the Sunken Depths puzzle in Fisch

The Sunken Depths puzzle is found in the aqua-coloured area of Fisch’s region of Atlantis. If you’re yet to gain entry to the underwater area, here’s our guide on how to get to Atlantis. It’s also, technically, a two-player puzzle, but you can complete it solo if you want.

Before we get going, one player (or yourself, if you’re completing things alone) needs Basic Diving Gear at minimum (3,000 Credits) to complete the puzzle, and I highly recommend getting some Flippers (9,000 Credits) which allow you to swim faster. Players can also get the Water Bubble from Grand Reef’s Bubble Mermaid in exchange for three Resin and 25,000 Credits, which allows players to traverse underwater for up to nine minutes.

Though, for this puzzle — even if you’re completing it solo — Basic Diving Gear and Flippers are more than enough to get it completed.

With that out of the way, to complete the Sunken Depths puzzle, you ultimately must swim through an underwater maze and interact with some symbols on the wall. Then, you must return to the puzzle’s entrance and press those exact same symbols, in the same order, on the platform you can find there.

As you approach the Sunken Depths area in Atlantis, you will see this small platform with five symbols on it. If you’re planning to complete the puzzle solo, I highly recommend taking a screenshot of or writing down these symbols in order for your own reference.

Write down or screenshot these symbols; you need to press them in the same order twice. | Image credit: Roblox/VG247

Go ahead and swim through the maze, which is quite simple; go left, right, right again, and left, then through the archway on your left. Now, press the symbols in the order you wrote them down in, but bear in mind some have been rotated slightly.

Press the symbols in an order of your choosing and remember it. | Image credit: Roblox/VG247

If you’re completing the puzzle with two players, one player should stay by the Sunken Depths’ entrance where the symbols are, while the other completes the maze and presses the symbols at the very end of it. The player within the maze should then describe which symbols they pressed, and in what order, to the player at the puzzle’s entrance; they then need to press the same symbols in order.

Once that’s done, rush back to the platform of symbols at the Sunken Depths’ entrance and input the symbols again, in the same order. The puzzle will be complete, and you can now go ahead and set the Mythological Clock in this area to the Red Spear.

That’s all there is to do here, but for more on Fisch, take a look at the Zeus Trial and Poseidon Trial. These are two more puzzles to be completed in Atlantis, and are part of a few steps that grant you access to the Kraken Pool.