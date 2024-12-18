Fisch Santa quest guide

Jolly old Santa Claus has landed in the Roblox experience, Fisch, bringing with him a winter wonderland complete with new catches, new rods and a whole new Santa questline to enjoy.

However, while some of the easier quest steps are simple enough to understand, there are more than a few quest steps that could easily leave you lost at sea.

So you can help Santa save Fischmas and claim the exciting rewards for yourself, here’s a full guide for the Santa quest in Fisch!

How to start Santa’s quest in Fisch

To reach the Winter Village where you complete Santa’s quest, first look in your inventory.

Interact with the “Magical Snow Globe” to hold it in your hands, then press the interact button again to shake it. This works wherever you are in Fisch and will instantly transport you to the Winter Village.

Inside the Winter Village, walk forward and you’ll find Santa’s Workshop, with Santa himself standing outside, next to the big Christmas tree at the end of the path.

If you need to leave the Winter Village, interact with the magic mirror next to the shop stall at the start of the area to teleport back to Moosewood.

Fisch Santa quest part 1

Speak to Santa and his first task for you will be a straightforward one: purchase the Candy Cane Rod, then catch 20 Fischmas fish.

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

You find the Candy Cane Rod, available for the cheap fee of 1,500C$ in Santa’s Workshop next to you.

To catch Fischmas fish, you need to leave the village in any direction and get to the sea around the Winter Village island. Cast your rod out into the sea and anything you reel in will count as a Fischmas fish.

Some, naturally, are much rarer than others - but you should get most of the limited Bestiary - apart from the Northstar Serpent, which is seemingly very rare - by the time you hit 20.

Head back to Santa and tell him the good news. You will receive the Sleigh boat - which is quick and a nice, free option for the mid-game - as well as money, a new bobber and title.

Fisch Santa quest part 2 - where to find the Runaway Elf

With that completed, Santa will ask you to look for an Elf who has run away with one of his most prized possessions: a golden egg.

To track down the Runaway Elf, you need to follow the trail of candy canes on the ground to a cave on the far side of the island.

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

First, turn around from Santa and follow the candy canes past the giant Christmas tree.

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

Climb the cliff using the ladders, still following the candy canes, then look over the other side of the ledge.

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

Below you, there are more candy canes to follow, which eventually lead to a brightly-lit cave where you find the Runaway Elf. Speak to the Elf and they give you another set of quests to complete.

The easiest of these is to catch 45 more Fischmas fish, which you can do just the same as the first 20. Next, you need to get the present making machine in Santa’s Workshop.

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

Go back to the workshop and interact with the machine. You then have to solve a simple puzzle where you interact with the different numbered wires to fix the present machine. First click on the numbered wire on the left, then click on the same number on the right hand side.

With the machine fixed, your final task is to leave the Winter Village (via the magic mirror next to the shop stall where you first came in) and give presents to elves on the 9 islands.

To give presents to the Elves, first, look in your inventory and you should have a new item after you fixed the present machine called “bag of presents”. Hold the bag of presents in your hand, then speak to the Elf to give them a gift.

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

On 8 of the 9 islands, the Elf can just be found next to the docks.

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

The only different Elf is on Roslit Island, where you find the Elf on top of the Volcano. Follow the candy cane trail from the Roslit docks to the volcano entrance.

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

Jump across the magma to continue following the trail, then climb up the rocks.

When you get to a dead end, keep climbing upwards, rather than down, until you reach the ledge with the meteor totem on and an exit.

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

Head outside and keep following the trail until you can’t see any others in front of you. Here, you need to jump up the side of the mountain. It looks like it’s too steep, but you can make it quite easily when you try.

Follow the trail again, then turn back on yourself and walk up the ledge when the trail stops.

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

Now jump up the side of the mountain again when the candy canes run out.

At the top of the volcano, speak to the Elf, give them the present, then shake the snow globe to return to the Winter Village if you’ve given a gift to all of them.

With all of the steps finished, speak to the Elf again and, after some reverse psychology, they’ll hand over what you need.

Completing this section of the quest rewards you with another new festive boat, more money, a bobber and a title.

You don’t have to, but if you speak to Santa again he thanks you for your help. You’re now free to try and complete the limited-time bestiary before the event finishes.

Before you go though, be sure to check out our up-to-date list of Fisch codes in preparation for the Northern Expansion!