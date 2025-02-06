Fisch Poseidon Trial guide and Totem explained

With the introduction of the new, secret region of Atlantis in Roblox’s Fisch comes new puzzles and challenges for players to complete, especially if they want to go hunting for the mysterious Kraken. One of these puzzles is known as the Poseidon Trial, which tasks you with solving a bunch of riddles and acquiring the fish that they refer to.

Completing Fisch’s Poseidon Trial is well worth it, providing players with access to the Poseidon Rod and the Poseidon Wrath Totem, as well as being one of the prerequisites for being able to pay a visit to Atlantis’ Kraken Pool. To help you with completing the challenge, here’s our guide to the Fisch Poseidon Trial and Poseidon Wrath Totem.

Fisch Poseidon Trial and Totem explained

To be able to take part in and complete the Poseidon Trial in Fisch, you first need to have gained entry to Atlantis. If you haven’t yet done that, here is our guide on how to get to Atlantis in Fisch.

Once in Atlantis, make sure to have some Basic Diving Equipment equipped to your character at minimum too, though don’t forget that you can also get the Water Bubble from the Grand Reef’s Bubble Mermaid too if you wish to spend more time underwater.

Head right from where you spawn in Atlantis towards the Poseidon area, which is easily recognisable thanks to the towering statue of Poseidon and blue decorations nearby. As you go down the hall, you will need to dive into a passage.

Once underwater, swim through the passage on your right to reach the Poseidon Temple. | Image credit: Roblox/VG247

Underwater, ignore the Poseidon Statue and swim through the archway on your right. Continue swimming through the passage until you can go back up to the surface, where you’ll now be in Poseidon’s Temple.

Here, there is a large, grand locked door that will be opened once the Poseidon Trial is complete. There are also two open doors right beside one another, with each room containing three pedestals.

Each pedestal tasks you with identifying a fish based on a riddle, and you will then need to catch and place that fish on its associated pedestal. Once all six pedestals have the correct fish, the trial is complete and that big grand door will open.

To give you a hint before we reveal the answer, all of the riddles are referring to different types of shark.

Each riddle refers to a type of shark that needs placing on the pedestal. | Image credit: Roblox/VG247

Now, below are the riddles and what shark they each refer to in the leftmost room:

My head a hammer, my vision supreme. On the podium place me, where my unique shape can gleam. - Hammerhead Shark (left podium)

Though named a whale, I’m not one to embark, nor am I a typical shark. Largest of fish, with a gentle approach. Place me on high, as I silently encroach. - Whale Shark (middle podium)

In frozen depths, I wear a cloak of icy bristles rare. Place me atop the podium, for a chilling sharks victory stare. - Icebeard Shark (right podium)

Here are the riddles and what shark they each refer to in the rightmost room:

A great shadow in the water, a flash of fearsome white. Set me on the pedestal, where my teeth can catch the light. - Great White Shark (left podium)

I am an ancient shadow of the past, massive beyond compare, Place me where I belong, in the spotlight’s galore. - Ancient Megalodon (middle podium)

With a name like the blade, I slice through the deep. Raise me up to where the edges of victory we reap. - Ginsu Shark (right podium)

Where and when you will be able to catch the sharks, if you don’t have them already, are as follows:

Shark: Location: Whale Shark (Mythical) Ocean during Shark Hunts - prefers Day, Clear, and Summer/Autumn. Prefers Shrimp bait. Icebeard Shark (Mythical) Glacial Grotto (Northern Expedition) - prefers Night and Spring. Prefers Truffle Worm bait. Great Hammerhead Shark (Mythical) Ocean during Shark Hunts - prefers Day, Windy, and Spring. Prefers Fish Head bait. Great White Shark (Mythical) Ocean during Shark Hunts - prefers Clear weather, and Autumn. Prefers Fish Head bait. Ginsu Shark (Legendary) Ancient Isle - prefers Night and Summer. Prefers Fish Head bait. Ancient Megalodon (Exotic) Megalodon Hunt - prefers Shark Head bait.

Do note that when some sharks — namely the Great Hammerhead, Whale Shark, Great White, and Ancient Megalodon — are available to catch, there is a server-wide notification of a ‘Shark Hunt’ or ‘Megalodon Hunt’ for that specific type of shark. You will need to wait for a Shark Hunt to be happening to be able to catch these, and there’ll typically be a UI marker for them in the ocean, just like when an Abundance event occurs.

On top of that, the other sharks — Icebeard and Ginsu — which are limited to specific areas aren’t strictly exclusive to the seasons and times noted above; this is simply when you have a better time of catching them. You can improve your chances with the Seasons Rod if a shark is out of season.

Fortunately, the Poseidon Trial is also a server-wide challenge to complete, which means that some sharks may or may not have been already placed by other players when you visit the Poseidon Temple. In my experience, the Ancient Megalodon had already been placed, and this makes completing the overall challenge — successfully catching six sharks — less of a grind, provided you make the challenge a team effort among your friends or other players on the server.

Though, remember that if you leave and join another server before completing the Poseidon Temple (as I did), sharks previously placed may not be present and someone — or yourself — may need to place them again. That said, you want to ensure you place at least one of the sharks to be able to complete the trial.

The door will open once the trial is complete, and you will not need to complete the trial again to reenter. Inside, you will find the Poseidon's Wrath Totem sitting against a wall, waiting for you to hand over 1,500,000 Credits, as well as the Poseidon Rod.

How to use the Poseidon Wrath Totem in Fisch

Upon using the Poseidon Wrath Totem in Fisch, the totem summons Poseidon Wrath, which gives you an increased chance of catching a fish with the Wrath mutation when fishing in Poseidon's Temple.

On top of that, this totem can be used to transform any Kraken Hunts — which take place in Atlantis’ Kraken Pool — into Ancient Kraken Hunts!

