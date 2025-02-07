There’s over 40,000 different variations of fish to catch in Roblox’s Fisch, and as is to be expected, some of these fish are much harder to catch than others. The Orca is one such fish but fortunately, players have multiple opportunities to try and reel in this rare beauty.

While catching an Orca isn’t the easiest of feats, taking part in Orca Migration events is good fun and always lands you something to sell off to a Merchant. Though, for your best chances of getting hands on one, here’s our guide on how to catch an Orca in Fisch.

How to catch an Orca in Fisch

To catch an Orca in Fisch, you will need to wait to be notified of an ‘Orca Migration’ event on the server. These tend to occur hourly, and will last between 10 and 15 minutes while a pod of Orcas traverses a set path through the ocean.

During this time, the Orcas will migrate from the south of the map to the north. They’ll start near The Arch before slowly moving past Moosewood and Terrapin Island, and will conclude their migration shortly afterwards.

Orcas follow a set path through the ocean approximately every hour. | Image credit: Roblox/VG247

While migrating, the Orcas follow a blue path, which is visible to you without the Fish Radar enabled. The Orca’s will then disappear into a blue checkered grid in the ocean once their migration comes to an end, unless they have all been caught first.

Occasionally, there will be an Albine Orca Hunt, and this is where you can attempt to catch an Ancient Orca; you will not be able to catch standard Orca’s during this!

Orca’s have no preferred time of day, weather, or season given that they’re exclusive to Orca Migrations, but they do prefer the Shark Head bait. On top of that, Orcas are of Exotic rarity, meaning you’ll need plenty of luck on your side when trying to catch one, and it will likely take a few attempts before you do. Don’t give up, though!

