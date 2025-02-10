Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and Roblox’s Fisch has geared up to celebrate the occasion with the Fisch Valentine’s event. During the event, not only can players bag themselves some neat free rewards for catching an abundance of fish, but they can try and catch the limited Lovestorm Eel too.

The Lovestorm Eel, which is a flashy pink eel that comes in a huge size, is certainly worth adding to your collection while you can. After all, once it’s gone, it’s gone! Without further ado, here’s how to catch a Lovestorm Eel in Fisch.

How to catch Lovestorm Eel in Fisch

Catching a Lovestorm Eel during Fisch’s Valentine’s event is a lot like trying to catch an Orca during an Orca Migration Event. For example, the opportunity to catch a Lovestorm Eel occurs hourly on a server, and you have just 15 minutes — or until someone catches the Lovestorm Eel — to try and get your hands on it.

When a Lovestorm Eel becomes available to catch, a server-wide notification will appear saying that the fish has been spotted, and where it has been spotted. You then want to sail on over there as fast as you can and get your fishing rod ready to go, then attempt to catch it before anyone else is able to — or before it disappears.

Wait for the server to be notified that a Lovestorm Eel has appeared, then go and hunt it down. | Image credit: Roblox/VG247

Lovestorm Eel’s are hard to miss when they’re available to catch, given that they’re a huge, bright pink and purple fish with plumes of smoke and love hearts coming off of them. On top of that, it’s highly likely that the Lovestorm Eel will be surrounded by other players, so you’ll know you’re approaching the right spot.

The Lovestorm Eel, as a limited fish, requires a significant amount of luck to catch. So,you’ll want to use your best rod and some suitable bait to boost your chances, with the Lovestorm Eel’s preferred bait being the Chocolate Fish. This bait is a reward from the ongoing Valentine’s event that you can take part in by speaking to the Valentine’s NPC in Moosewood.

On top of that, it is worth noting that the Lovestorm Eel has a tough -90% progress speed when successfully lured, and extreme resilience, making it hard to catch. So, if you do get lucky and happen to start reeling one in, prepare for a troublesome time!

For even more on Fisch, take a look at our Fisch codes for more in-game freebies, all fishing rods in the game, and all boats in the game.