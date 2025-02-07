Roblox’s Fisch has dozens of different types of fish to try and catch. Thousands even, so you have your work as a pro fisherman cut out for you. That said, with more money comes better rods, and with those come better luck. So, sooner or later, you’ll be fishing up rare creatures and making a pretty penny, especially with Kraken available to catch!

Kraken is a rare, valuable fish added to Fisch as part of the Atlantis update, and there are a few prerequisites to complete before you’ll be able to try and catch one. Though, to help you with that, here’s our guide on how to catch a Kraken in Fisch.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to catch a Kraken in Fisch

Kraken can be caught from the Kraken Pool in Atlantis whenever a Kraken Hunt is announced on the server. They also last for around 15 minutes, unless the Kraken is caught sooner than that, given that only one Kraken is available to catch at a time.

It’s worth noting that Kraken Hunt’s typically occur at night, and a Kraken’s preferred bait is Truffle Worm.

On top of that, Kraken are of Exotic rarity, meaning you’ll want high luck where possible to have a higher chance of reeling them in. It might take a few attempts to successfully catch one, but you’ll get there!

How to catch an Ancient Kraken in Fisch

Players can attempt to catch an Ancient Kraken from the Kraken Pool in Fisch too!

To do this, players must use the Poseidon Wrath Totem (in Atlantis’ Poseidon Temple) during a Kraken Hunt. This will turn the Kraken Hunt event into an Ancient Kraken Hunt, allowing players to try and catch the Secret-rarity Ancient Kraken. Like their Exotic-rarity counterpart, they also prefer Truffle Worms as bait.

How to access the Kraken Pool in Fisch

To actually access the Kraken Pool and begin fishing for Kraken in Fisch, players must complete all four Mythological Clocks in Atlantis, which are found behind four different puzzles/trials.

Make sure to complete all of Atlantis’ Mythological Clocks, like this one, to be able to access the Kraken Pool. | Image credit: Roblox/VG247

Once that’s done, players can then swim beneath the spawn point in Atlantis, where there’ll be a fifth Mythological Clock to complete. They can then make their way to the Kraken Pool following this.

The four initial trials you need to complete, and what you should set each of their Mythological Clocks to, are as follows (I also recommend doing things in this order):

Sunken Depths Maze : a two-player puzzle that can be completed single player. You must traverse an underwater maze, interact with five symbols, and memorise the order you interacted with them in. Then, return to the entrance and input the symbols in order again. Set this Mythological Clock to the Red Spear .

a two-player puzzle that can be completed single player. You must traverse an underwater maze, interact with five symbols, and memorise the order you interacted with them in. Then, return to the entrance and input the symbols in order again. Set this Mythological Clock to the . Ethereal Abyss: a two-player puzzle that cannot be completed single player. One player must swim right, while the other swims left. The right user then interacts with some symbols, and the left player must move a clock hand to match these inputted symbols three times. Failure results in being attacked by a Kraken Tentacle. Set this Mythological Clock to the Orange Helmet .

a two-player puzzle that cannot be completed single player. One player must swim right, while the other swims left. The right user then interacts with some symbols, and the left player must move a clock hand to match these inputted symbols three times. Failure results in being attacked by a Kraken Tentacle. Set this Mythological Clock to the . Zeus Trial : single-player timed trial where players must complete a game of Red Light Green Light and Glass Bridge (inspired by Netflix’s Squid Game) to retrieve two codes that open up Zeus’ Rod Room. Set this Mythological Clock to the Purple Moon .

single-player timed trial where players must complete a game of Red Light Green Light and Glass Bridge (inspired by Netflix’s Squid Game) to retrieve two codes that open up Zeus’ Rod Room. Set this Mythological Clock to the . Poseidon Trial: can be completed solo, but much easier as a team effort. Players must approach podiums that present them with riddles, which each refer to a rare type of shark. They then must catch these sharks and place them on their associated podiums. Set this Mythological Clock to the Black Scythe.

Last, but not least, upon gaining entry to the Kraken Pool beneath Atlantis’ central hub, you must complete one more Mythological Clock; set this to the Red Spear.

For more on Fisch, take a look at our Fisch codes for in-game freebies, as well as our guide to the best boats, and how to enchant your fishing rods.