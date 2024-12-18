Fisch Event location: How to enter and leave Winter Village

A new limited-time Holiday event is now available in Fisch, where you’re tasked with helping Santa Claus himself save Fischmas!

To join the fun, you need to travel to the Winter Village, which can be confusing in itself. But, if you’ve got less Christmas-y business to attend to, it can also be a bit of a task leaving the Winter Village too.

So you’re not snowed-in to Fisch’s Holiday event, here’s everything you need to know about entering and leaving the Winter Village in Fisch.

How to find the Winter Village in Fisch

To join Fisch’s Holiday event, you need to shake the “magical snow globe” that’s automatically been placed in your inventory.

First, select it to hold it in your hands, then press the interact button. You will then be transported inside the magical item, ready to explore the Winter Village!

Remember, if you shake the snow globe you will always be transported to the entrance of the village. This is really useful for teleporting back to the main village if you get lost on an expedition.

How to leave the Winter Village in Fisch

The simplest way to leave the Winter Village in Fisch is to log out of the game. When you re-enter, you’ll wake up wherever you set your Innkeeper location to (mine is set to the Desolate Deep so I don’t have to swim in there every time).

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

However, the intended method of leaving the Village is to interact with the magic mirror next to the shop stall you pass when you first enter the Winter Village.

Simply touch the mirror and you’ll be teleported back to Moosewood in the middle of the regular sea.

This is useful if you’re delivering presents to the Elves on the 9 islands, or just get bored of completing Santa’s quest in general.

Whatever your destination, be sure to check out our up-to-date list of Fisch codes in preparation for the new Northern Expansion.