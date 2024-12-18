Fisch: How to deliver a present to an elf on all 9 islands

One of the most confusing parts of the new Holiday event quest in Fisch is where the Runaway Elf asks you to deliver presents to 9 Elves on the 9 different islands.

Whether you don’t know which islands it’s referring to, where to find the presents, or the locations of the Elves themselves, here’s everything you need to know!

How to get presents for the Elves in Fisch

First, to get presents for the Elves, you need to visit Santa’s Workshop and fix the present-making machine.

Inside the workshop, interact with the machine and solve the simple puzzle to rewire the connections. On the left hand side, click a numbered wire, then click its matching numbered wire on the right hand side to fix the problem.

With the machine fixed, a new item should be added to your inventory: a bag of presents.

How to give presents to the 9 Elves in Fisch

To give a gift to each of the Elves, you need to equip the “bag of presents” item from your inventory. Look in your bag, then click on the presents to hold them in your hand.

You can then travel to each of the 9 major islands in Fisch's regular map, where you speak to the Elves and tick them off your nice list.

You do not have to use the presents that appear in the Fischmas bestiary. You just have to speak to the 9 Elves while holding the bag of presents.

Fisch Elf locations

There are 9 Elves to find on each of the main islands in Fisch. These are found in the normal world map, not inside the Winter Village:

Moosewood Elf: Next to the advent calendar Elf at the docks

Next to the advent calendar Elf at the docks Terrapin Elf: Standing next to the shipwright at the docks

Standing next to the shipwright at the docks Mushgrove Elf: Overlooking the sea at the edge of the swamp on the front of the island

Overlooking the sea at the edge of the swamp on the front of the island Snowcap Elf: Next to the docks at the edge of Snowcap Island

Next to the docks at the edge of Snowcap Island Statue Elf: On the ledge next to the sea at the front of the Statue of Sovereignty

On the ledge next to the sea at the front of the Statue of Sovereignty Forsaken Elf: At the end of the broken bridge next to the Forsaken Shores coral reef

At the end of the broken bridge next to the Forsaken Shores coral reef Sunstone Elf: Next to the shipwright and angler in the middle of Sunstone Island

Next to the shipwright and angler in the middle of Sunstone Island Ancient Elf: On the edge of the island, standing next to a giant candy cane

Where to find the Roslit Elf

Finally, the Roslit Elf is the most difficult to find by far. Park your boat at the docks, then follow the trail of candy canes on the floor to the entrance to the volcano.

Leap across the magma to the ledge in the middle, then climb up as high as you can, following the candy canes.

When it looks like you reach a dead end, continue going upwards until you reach the Meteor Totem and an exit outside.

Go right from the exit, following the candy canes again, then when they run out, jump up the side of the mountain next to you. It looks very steep and like you shouldn’t be able to climb it, but you can at these points.

Next, follow the trail of candy canes again at the top, then when they run out again, turn around and walk up the ledge to get higher.

Now jump up the side of the mountain again at the end of the candy cane trail, and you should reach the Elf on top of the mountain.

Hand over their present and you’ve completed the most difficult part of the quest!

This has been great preparation for what’s to come with the new Northern Expansion, but be sure to also check out our up-to-date list of Fisch codes for resource boosts as well.