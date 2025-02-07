Roblox’s Fisch has multiple fishing rods to choose from, but during the early-mid game, many of these seem unattainable; costing hundreds of thousands, or even over a million! That said, Fisch also has plenty of affordable rods to reel in fish with while you inevitably grind for more cash, and one such rod is the Brick Rod.

The Brick Rod, given its stats, is exceptionally cheap for what it is, and that’s why Fisch tasks you with working for it. To get the rod, you need to complete multiple quest steps and explore the deepest, darkest corners of the Fisch map. To help you out with the quest, which can quickly become confusing, here’s how to get the Brick Rod in Fisch.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to get the Brick Rod in Fisch

First things first, the quest to acquire the Brick Rod in Fisch has a few prerequisites and multiple quest steps to complete, so strap in and prepare for a bit of a grind. It’s all worth it though, as by the end of this guide and questline, you’ll have yourself a decent new rod for a very cheap price.

Before we get started, I recommend doing the following:

Make sure you have at least 22 hours of playtime , or are nearly there. You can check this by opening the ‘Menu’ and looking at your ‘Stats’. You cannot complete the quest and buy the Brick Rod without this.

, or are nearly there. You can check this by opening the ‘Menu’ and looking at your ‘Stats’. You cannot complete the quest and buy the Brick Rod without this. Set your spawn point to Desolate Deep by speaking with the Inn Keeper in the area.

With both of those two things done, we can get going. That said, if it’s more convenient to have Roslit Bay or elsewhere as your spawn point for the time being, that’s fine. Just make sure your spawn point is set to Desolate Deep before concluding the quest; we’ll remind you at the end of this guide too!

Next, we need to go about collecting two separate codes from around the map. One will be numerical, and the other will be a word. Both of these secret codes are client-sided, so you’ll need to find them for yourself and sadly can’t ask another player to help you out.

Word Code

The first code I recommend finding in Fisch is the word code, which can be found in Mushgrove Swamp. From the main hub area of the island, you want to head up the small cliff on your left and climb the huge tree branch.

This branch and its steep slope might not seem possible to climb, but it is! On desktop, spamming jump eventually gets you up the branch, but this might be a little trickier to execute on mobile.

As you can see (if you zoom in), my word code was ‘quiche’. | Image credit: Roblox/VG247

Stop climbing the branch where it splits into two, and then zoom out your camera and look beneath it. You should see a word, in grey, beneath the branch.

Make a note of this for later and don’t lose it!

Numerical Code

The next code that we need in Fisch is the numerical code, which can be found in the Brine Pool accessible via Desolate Deep.

Inside the Brine Pool, walk from the entrance to the end of the bridge. Zoom your camera out and look along the right side of the bridge, where you should see your numerical code in white.

This code is on the right side of the bridge inside the Brine Pool. As you can see, mine is 456. | Image credit: Roblox/VG247

Again, note this down for later and don’t lose it. Up next, we need to go and track down three white bricks around the map and interact with them.

White Brick #1

The first brick can be found in Fisch’s Roslit Bay, near the base of Roslit Volcano. If you make your way to where the Orc NPC can be found — through a passage in the base of the volcano — you will actually see the White Brick on a ledge above him. Though, you won’t be able to access it from here.

The first White Brick is found by Roslit Volcano. | Image credit: Roblox/VG247

Instead, go inside Roslit Volcano and traverse the obstacle course to reach the top. When you’re able to exit, head outside and follow the ledge around to your right. Zoom your camera out and look down, and you should see the White Brick below you.

Fisch thankfully doesn’t have fall damage, so jump down to the White Brick and interact with it. Two more bricks to go!

White Brick #2

The second White Brick can be found in Fisch’s Ancient Isle, and is located in the same cave as the Eclipse Totem and the Phoenix Rod, making it the least troublesome brick to track down.

The second White Brick is inside a cave at Ancient Isle. | Image credit: Roblox/VG247

To get to the cave, you can use the ziplines around Ancient Isle to reach the top of the island and then hop down to the cave’s entrance. The White Brick is on the left wall of the cave, near the ceiling. Make sure to interact with it before leaving!

White Brick #3

The final White Brick to track down in Fisch is the most troublesome of them all, and is located in The Depths, which can be accessed via Vertigo (which is accessed via randomly appearing Strange Whirlpools).

If you haven’t already gained entry to The Depths, you will need to complete Vertigo’s bestiary and fish up a Depths Key first.

Inside The Depths, hop over the stone path and approach the Angler in the area. The White Brick is through an alcove to his left, beneath a stone, pictured below.

Head to the left of the Angler to find this brick. | Image credit: Roblox/VG247

Interact with the brick, and if you haven’t already, make sure to set your spawn point to Desolate Deep before continuing the quest for the Brick Rod.

Equip a Title

Next, you need to equip a title depending on what time it is in your region. The title you need to have equipped will change hourly, so depending on what titles you have available to you, you may only be able to complete this quest at a specific time.

The title you need depending on the time is as follows (thanks to Fischipedia for helping fill this table in):

Time: Title Needed: 6AM N/A 7AM Shark Slayer 8AM The Drowned 9AM Nightmare Conquerer 10AM Glimmerfin’s Pupil 11AM Ancient’s Chosen One 12PM Orcs Best Friend 1PM Sea Sovereign 2PM Natural Selection 3PM Treasure Master 4PM Clumsy 5PM Eternal Voyager 6PM The Foolish 7PM Extinct 8PM Master Fischer 9PM Vigilante 10PM Lady of the Sea 11PM God of the Seas 12AM True Hakari 1AM True Hakari 2AM Made in Heaven 3AM Chosen by Zeus 4AM Poseidon’s Blessing 5AM C$ Loaded

For example, if I was planning on wrapping up this quest between 7PM and 8PM, I would need to equip the ‘Extinct’ title. If the time passes and it’s now between 8PM and 9PM, I’d need to change the title to 'Master Fischer'.

Type the Code in Chat

Once that’s done, type in chat: “the brick rod is real. bestowed upon those with [word code]. [number code].” Make sure to fill in the brackets with the two codes you found earlier. For example, the message I had to type in chat was as follows: “the brick rod is real. bestowed upon those with [quiche]. [456].”

Give Minish a Pufferfish

Finally, you need to catch a Pufferfish and show it to Minish at Harvester’s Spike to conclude the quest. The issue here, however, is that Minish will only appear on foggy nights in summer. So, you may need to wait for summer to roll around — and possibly use a Smokescreen Totem — to talk with him.

Bear in mind that each season lasts approximately nine hours, and at the time of writing, there is no way of speeding up the seasons.

Give Minish a pufferfish to conclude the quest. | Image credit: Roblox/VG247

A pufferfish is a rare fish that can be caught in the ocean during Summer, and its preferred bait is seaweed. You could also ask another player in chat to trade fish with you, and with some luck, someone may have one.

After showing the pufferfish to Minish — provided you successfully complete all the prior quest steps — you will be teleported to a strange room where you can purchase the Brick Rod for 13,337 Credits.

The Brick Rod has no lure speed, which sucks, but it does come with a 75% luck stat, 35% resilience, and allows you to catch fish of an infinite weight! Can’t complain for such a cheap price, that’s for sure.

For more on Fisch, take a look at our Fisch codes for in-game freebies, as well as our guide to the best boats, and how to enchant your fishing rods.