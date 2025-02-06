How to get to Atlantis using Heart of Zeus in Fisch

The mythical region of Atlantis has been added to Roblox’s Fisch, inviting players to take part in an array of puzzles, go hunting for Kraken, and as per usual, spend their hard-earned Credits on shiny, new fishing rods. That said, you sadly can’t just sail up to the region and start exploring. There are a few prerequisites to complete and items to grab first before entering Atlantis!

These few steps fortunately aren’t too troublesome once you know where to look in Fisch, and that’s where we’ve stepped in to help. Here’s exactly how to get to Atlantis using the Heart of Zeus in Fisch.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to get to Atlantis in Fisch

First things first, Fisch players can receive a clue as to how to access Atlantis by speaking to the Pirate on the Mysterious Pirate Ship that is beside the Grand Reef. That said, he’ll want to charge you 10,000 Credits for any information.

If you’d rather save your hard-earned cash, you don’t need to speak to the Pirate to continue entering Atlantis, because we’ll give you the information at no cost!

The pirate will offer clues on how to enter Atlantis for a price. | Image credit: Roblox/VG247

Upon paying the pirate, he’ll tell you about some TNT hidden on the Forsaken Shores. To get your hands on this, though, you’ll need to find and interact with five levers around the island.

Sail on over to Forsaken Shores, and let’s get going. The levers are in the following areas:

Lever 1: Directly to the right of the Merchant on the shore.

Lever 2: Climb up the mountain until you reach the waterfall beside a ladder. The lever is behind the waterfall.

Lever 3: To the right of the Skin Merchant, on a wall near some barrels.

Lever 4: Climb to the top of the cliff, and this lever is at the beginning of the wooden bridge.

Lever 5: Jump off the bridge and swim into the cave/alcove that has a tall set of wooden stairs in it. This lever is on the wall on the left side of the area (if you were facing the open ocean).

1 of 5 Attribution

After pulling all five levers, you’ll be notified that some TNT has been revealed in Forsaken Shores.

Where to find the Forsaken Shores TNT in Fisch

To find the TNT in Fisch’s Forsaken Shores, you want to enter the Skull Cave on the island.

If you’re not already familiar with this, I recommend hopping on your boat or zooming out fully and looking at the front of the island from a short distance. You should see what looks like a skull, or at least a skull’s eyes, sculpted into the front of the island.

Hop into this cave. | Image credit: Roblox/VG247

To enter this cave, you can climb up the island’s bridge and jump down to it from there or nearby.

The TNT is at the end of the small cave. | Image credit: Roblox/VG247

Head on inside and interact with the TNT to pick it up. Now, we need to use this TNT to collect the Heart of Zeus, which is our key to accessing Atlantis!

Where to find the Heart of Zeus in Fisch

Make your way back to Fisch’s Grand Reef, and dive into the water below the Bubble Mermaid. Basic Diving Gear, which costs 3000 Credits, is more than sufficient for this bit of diving we need to do.

Though, you can purchase Advanced Diving Gear (for 15,000 Credits) or the Water Bubble (for 3x Resin and 25,000 Credits from the Bubble Mermaid) to be able to dive for longer. Similarly, Flippers (for 9,000 Credits) and Super Flippers (for 30,000 Credits) can speed up your swimming speed, but we don’t need them to gain entry to Atlantis.

Beneath Grand Reef, you should see a door blocked by multiple rocks. Dive on over to the very bottom of this pile of rubble and place the TNT.

Plant the TNT at the bottom of the pile of rubble and interact with the switch on the stairs. | Image credit: Roblox/VG247

Just behind you now, on the steps leading to the door, there’s a switch to interact with. This will blow up all of the rocks, and you’ll be able to swim through the following passage and into the next area.

Collect the Heart of Zeus and return to Grand Reef. | Image credit: Roblox/VG247

In the following area, you will see the Heart of Zeus glowing blue and yellow. Interact with it, and then make your way back up to the Grand Reef, where the Bubble Mermaid is.

If you interact with the Heart of Zeus, it’ll send a streak of lightning directing you to where you need to use it, and fortunately, this is the small platform that is just behind the Bubble Mermaid at Grand Reef. This is pictured below.

Use the Heart of Zeus here. | Image credit: Roblox/VG247

Standing in the exact spot pictured above, get out the Heart of Zeus and interact with it. You will be magically teleported to the region of Atlantis and can now explore the region to your heart's content!

This region is home to the Zeus Trial and Poseidon Trial, as well as the Kraken Pool. There’s also a ghostly Inn Keeper here if you fancy making Atlantis your spawn point, and if you wish to leave, just jump into the yellow portal that’s to the right of the Inn Keeper.

To return to Atlantis at any point, simply use the Heart of Zeus at Grand Reef again!

For more on Fisch, take a look at our Fisch codes for some freebies, how to get to the Depths, and the best rods to spend your Credits on.