The first trailer for Apple TV's The Studio features Hollywood's best like Martin Scorsese and Charlize Theron telling Seth Rogen how terrible he is

The first trailer for Seth Rogen's Apple TV+ series The Studio is here, and it features plenty of big names telling him how awful he is.

Okay, they're not specifically telling Rogen he's awful, but there really are some big names in this thing. The Studio is an upcoming, 10-episode long series created by Rogen and his frequent collaborator Evan Goldberg, where the actor plays the fictional Matt Remick, the new head of the also not real production company Continental Studios. "As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their own insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films," an official logline explains.

"With their power suits masking their neverending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting, and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes movies, it’s the job Matt’s been pursuing his whole life, and it may very well destroy him."

This thing has a seriously stacked cast, with actors like Catherine O'Hara (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice), Kathryn Hahn (Agatha All Along) joining him as part of the main cast, alongside Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad) as a guest star, and Hollywood icons such as Ron Howard, Martin Scorsese, and Charlize Theron playing himself - all of which who don't seem to like Rogen's character very much ("You're talentless. Spineless," Scorsese says at one point, showing the ageing director still has some acting chops).

It all looks quite fun in the first trailer, and you don't have all that long to wait for it, as it's currently set to be released on Apple TV+ on March 26, next year.