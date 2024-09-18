The first trailer for Bong Joon-ho's Mickey 17 is filled with lots of dead clones, a stacked cast, and Robert Pattinson doing another funky accent

More than five years after the release of Parasite, the first trailer for Bong Joon-ho's next film Mickey 17 is here, and it's looking like a very strong return.

Bong Joon-ho is easily one of the best directors around, but unfortunately it's been half a decade since we've last seen anything from him. Mickey 17 has been in the works for quite a while, and was even meant to have been released earlier this year, but it was delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike last year, alongside some delays in post-production. But now, after a very long wait, the first trailer for Mickey 17 is here, and it looks like a wild ride.

Here's the concept: Robert Pattinson plates Mickey Barnes, a nobody from Earth who signs up to be an "expendable," which translates to working on a space-cruise doing the worst jobs imaginable, and if he dies, he gets cloned with his memories intact. Things start to get a bit more complicated when more than one Mickey shows up, leading to an all-out-Mickey-hunt. You can see why Joon-ho is directing this one.

As always, Pattinson looks to be giving it his all, particularly in the whacky accent department, and for that I will always salute him. It's a pretty stacked cast overall too, with Pattinson being joined by Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: Episode 9 - The Rise of Skywalker), Steven Yeun (Nope), Toni Collette (Hereditary), and Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things). If you weren't aware, the film is actually based on the book of the not quite the same name Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton, so if you're feeling desperate to find out what happens in it, you could always read that ahead of the film's release.

Speaking of the film's release, you've only got a few months to wait until it's out, as it's currently due to come out January 31, 2025, only in theatres.