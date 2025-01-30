The first Squid Game season 3 photos are here, and a summer release has also been confirmed alongside much of Netflix's huge 2025 slate

If you were planning to cancel your Netflix sub in 2025 or had let it lapse, you might want to rethink your choices, as this year's slate is looking spicy, and Squid Game season 3 is just the cherry on top.

On January 30, Netflix dropped a rather creative promotional video to tease what's coming this year, with Stranger Things 5 and Wednesday season 2 also among the many shows that should be making a splash. Of course, big movies from filmmakers such as Rian Johnson and Guillermo del Toro are also on the way, so let's go over the biggest confirmed releases.

Via Deadline, the streamer's annual event in Los Angeles gave the press, subscribers, and shareholders quite a bit to chew on. You can find the whole list of confirmed shows clicking on the link we've shared, but here's the rundown of the biggest series that are locked for 2025 (and some come with dates):

Cobra Kai S6 (Part 3) – February 13

Devil May Cry – April 3

Squid Game S3 – June 27

Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight – Spring 2025

Black Mirror S7

Emily in Paris S5

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory S3

The Sandman S2

Stranger Things S5

The Witcher S4

Wednesday S2

On the movie front, things are looking attractive too, with releases ranging from big blockbusters (that would benefit from hitting theaters too) to smaller features that will surely find their audience if they're plastered all over the homepage each week. Here are some highlights:

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep - February 11

La Dolce Villa - February 13

Plankton: The Movie (SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff) - March 7

The Electric State - March 14

Havoc - Spring 2025

The Old Guard 2 - Summer 2025

Fear Street: Prom Queen - Summer 2025

Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein - Fall 2025

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery - Fall 2025

Happy Gilmore 2

K-Pop: Demon Hunters

The Thursday Murder Club

But of course, the third and final season of Squid Game was placed at the forefront of the presentation and the promotional video, which you can watch below:

"Netflix's number one non-English language series of all time" will return on June 27 for its explosive final set of episodes, which was shot alongside the season 2 batch released back in December 2024.

"The fierce clash between [Gi-hun and Front Man's] two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year," said series director, writer, and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk with a letter written before the end of 2024. No surprise spoilers here, but season 2 raised the stakes quite a bit, and we've also received the first-ever season 3 images, which you can check out below.

As for the first teaser poster, Netflix dropped it on social media right after the event too. Here you go: