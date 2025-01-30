The first Squid Game season 3 photos are here, and a summer release has also been confirmed alongside much of Netflix's huge 2025 slate
'The final game', unless the powers that be find a way to milk it again.
If you were planning to cancel your Netflix sub in 2025 or had let it lapse, you might want to rethink your choices, as this year's slate is looking spicy, and Squid Game season 3 is just the cherry on top.
On January 30, Netflix dropped a rather creative promotional video to tease what's coming this year, with Stranger Things 5 and Wednesday season 2 also among the many shows that should be making a splash. Of course, big movies from filmmakers such as Rian Johnson and Guillermo del Toro are also on the way, so let's go over the biggest confirmed releases.
Via Deadline, the streamer's annual event in Los Angeles gave the press, subscribers, and shareholders quite a bit to chew on. You can find the whole list of confirmed shows clicking on the link we've shared, but here's the rundown of the biggest series that are locked for 2025 (and some come with dates):
- Cobra Kai S6 (Part 3) – February 13
- Devil May Cry – April 3
- Squid Game S3 – June 27
- Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight – Spring 2025
- Black Mirror S7
- Emily in Paris S5
- Jurassic World: Chaos Theory S3
- The Sandman S2
- Stranger Things S5
- The Witcher S4
- Wednesday S2
On the movie front, things are looking attractive too, with releases ranging from big blockbusters (that would benefit from hitting theaters too) to smaller features that will surely find their audience if they're plastered all over the homepage each week. Here are some highlights:
- The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep - February 11
- La Dolce Villa - February 13
- Plankton: The Movie (SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff) - March 7
- The Electric State - March 14
- Havoc - Spring 2025
- The Old Guard 2 - Summer 2025
- Fear Street: Prom Queen - Summer 2025
- Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein - Fall 2025
- Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery - Fall 2025
- Happy Gilmore 2
- K-Pop: Demon Hunters
- The Thursday Murder Club
But of course, the third and final season of Squid Game was placed at the forefront of the presentation and the promotional video, which you can watch below:
"Netflix's number one non-English language series of all time" will return on June 27 for its explosive final set of episodes, which was shot alongside the season 2 batch released back in December 2024.
"The fierce clash between [Gi-hun and Front Man's] two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year," said series director, writer, and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk with a letter written before the end of 2024. No surprise spoilers here, but season 2 raised the stakes quite a bit, and we've also received the first-ever season 3 images, which you can check out below.
As for the first teaser poster, Netflix dropped it on social media right after the event too. Here you go: