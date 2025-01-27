The first official behind the scenes look at the Five Nights at Freddy's 2 movie mostly just shows Matthew Lillard on a staircase, but I'm sure fans will figure out what he's doing there in no time

Fancy an official behind the scenes look at the Five Nights at Freddy's 2 movie? Well, there finally is one, but it doesn't really show all that much.

The thing about the average Five Nights at Freddy's fan is that they've probably averaging five different theories about the series at any given moment. That's almost definitely because lore for the game is purposefully obtuse at points, but I can't really blame anyone for trying to uncover the games' secrets, even if they can often be quite silly. Those theories obviously extend to the films, and a recent set pic leak unsurprisingly prompted fans to question what the upcoming movie sequel will be about. Now, YouTuber Dawko, known in no small part thanks to his Five Nights at Freddy's playthroughs, has shared some official set photos from the second film, which of course has fans wondering what's going on even more.

The YouTube shared three different photos from the set of the movie over the course of the weekend, as part of a charity stream where he was, of course, playing Five Nights at Freddy's, the first of which being some flooring showing off toy Freddy, presumably from the same pizzeria from those leaked set photos. Next up is a photo of a toy called a Faz Talker, again with toy Freddy on it, which looks like some kind of toy you talk into, with text on it that reads "you there?"

Last of all, and probably most interesting for fans of the series, is a shot of director Emma Tammi talking to Elizabeth Lail, who played Vanessa in the first film, inside a house, with Matthew Lillard, who played the series' main villain William Afton in the first film, looking down at them from a staircase. Those that watched the first film will know that the fates of both characters are a bit up in the air, and while they're both set to return, this does look more likely to be a flashback than anything. But, knowing how Five Nights fans are, I'm sure they'll put the pieces together before the first trailer even comes out.

You'll still have to wait a little while to watch the full film, though, as it's not due out until December 5, later this year.