Finally! The Nintendo Switch 2 is real, has been revealed, and you can watch it spin about a bit

Great news everyone! After months of rumours and little teases, the Nintendo Switch 2 has finally been revealed. Thanks to post by Nintendo, we finally have a visual of what the console looks like. It looks, like a Nintendo Switch 2, thank the lord.

In a trailer posted to Twitter and YouTube, we see The Switch 2, rotating about a lot, and then with some racing action from a new Mario Kart playing on it, though that looks to be it games-wise for now. There's a release year of 2025, and the date of a Switch 2-focused Nintendo Direct - April 2, 2025.

This initial video shows the Switch 2 from a variety of angles, showing us stuff like its joy-cons being black with a little bit of colour under the sticks - odds are there'll be a bunch of different Switch 2 lieveries and colourways offered over time, but your goth mates are eating good early doors by the looks of it. There's also a longer stand, and what look like they could be magnets helping the controllers snap into place.

Take a look below for yourself:

Towards the end of the video, Nintendo also confirms that the Switch 2 will be able to play both physical and digital games from its predecessor, which is nice. There's no price as of yet, so you can at least just appreciate how pretty the Switch 2 looks without having to think about how it'll affect your bank balance.

Before this reveal, we knew that the Nintendo Switch 2 would have backwards compatability, and a patent made public earlier this month showed the industry giant dipping its toes into AI-powered upscaling tech. Nonetheless, seeing these packed together in one official presentation is nice to finally get, especially after months of speculation.

What do you think about the Switch 2, now that we've finally seen it? Let us know below!