Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster finally has a new release date

The anticipated remaster has been delayed until February 2022 in order to ‘apply additional polish’
Tom Regan
Tom Regan
Published on

The most anticipated Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster finally has a release date, and it’s only a few months away. Now launching on PC , iOs and Android in February 2022, Square Enix reveals that it has been pushed back from its original 2021 release date in order to apply additional polish

Watch on YouTube

Originally scheduled to launch on November 10th, fans found themselves left twiddling their thumbs. While some fans may be baffled as to why a seemingly basic remaster has been delayed, given the shoddy state of the previously released pixel remasters, additional polish can only be a good thing. Launching with eye-gouging fonts and a slew of other bugs, the remasters of the first five games required several patches until they were in the shape that many fans hoped they would launch in. Sensing fan disappointment, Square Enix has attempted to sweeten the deal.

Taking to Twitter, Square revealed that in a move to appease fans it will be adding two extra bonus items to the pre order package on Steam. Here’s a full list of what fans get with their Final Fantasy VI pre orders, with the new additions added in bold:

Pre Order Soundtracks

  • Locke's Theme (Timelapse Remix)
  • The Decisive Battle (Timelapse Remix)
  • Terra's Theme (Timelapse Remix)
  • Searching for Friends (Timelapse Remix)
  • Aria di Mezzo Carattere (Instrumental)

  • FF6: 2 types of wallpapers
  • FF1-6: 2 types of Pixel Remaster series wallpapers

Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster joins the remasters of the first five entries which are currently available on PC, iOs and Android.

