Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series is coming to PS4 and Switch later this month

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series, previously only available on Steam and mobile platforms, is coming to PS4 and Switch on April 19.

This series comprises Final Fantasy 1 through Final Fantasy 6 and all content from the original games combined with quality-of-life upgrades.

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series releases for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on April 19.

Content in the console versions includes the option to switch between the rearranged and original-based soundtrack for the game and a choice of in-game fonts.

You can now play using the game's default lettering or pixel-based font. Additionally, boost features to expand gameplay options, including switching off random encounters and adjusting experience gained multipliers between 0 and 4, are included in the PS4 and Switch versions.

All six titles will be available to digitally purchase individually or as a complete series in the Final Fantasy 1-6 bundle from the PlayStation Store and eShop starting today.

If you purchase the Switch version by May 25, you will receive two themed wallpapers based on the individual games purchased from the pixel remaster series. If you purchase the complete series in the bundle, you will receive all 12 themed wallpapers.

Purchasing the digital edition of the game(s) on PlayStation 4 between April 19 through May 25, you will receive a Theme and Avatar per the individual games(s) purchased from the pixel remaster series. Buying the complete series will reward you with every theme and avatar included with the games for a total of six.