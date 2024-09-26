Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster headlines a bunch of classic Square Enix RPGs hitting Xbox today, because your backlog isn't already big enough

Good news, people who own an Xbox, like a good JRPG, and have all the time in the world. Xbox has announced during its Tokyo Game Show broadcast that four classic Square Enix titles that're technically actually nine classic Square Enix titles are dropping on the platform today and in the near future.

This isn't confusing at all, what are you talking about. Here, let me explain. I played a bit of trick on you. Since, you know, the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster is actually the first six games wearing one big trench coat so they can sneak into a grown-up movie at the cinema.

As announced during today's Xbox thing at the Tokyo Game Show, Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster arrives on Xbox Series X/S and PC as of September 26, but isn't hitting Game Pass. That's Final Fantasy games one through six, all remade with fresh pixel art, the option of rearranged sountracks, and a bunch of helpful quality of life features.

Meanwhile, both Trials of Mana and Legend of Mana are hitting Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC and Game pass today, giving you a chance to add even more classic JRPGs to your collection. "Like other RPG series, Mana games are each standalone adventures with their own worlds, characters, and mechanics, but linked by thematic elements like nature, elementals, and the iconic Mana Tree, the Xbox Wire post about these additions reads, "Visions of Mana launched on Xbox Series X|S earlier this year, introducing many new fans to this incredible series."

Finally, the show featured a fresh trailer for Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, will be arriving on Xbox Series X/S when it releases on November 14, 2024.

If you're after more announcements from this Xbox TGS broadcast, another big one was StarCraft: Remastered and StarCraft II: Campaign Collection becoming "available to anyone with a PC Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate subscription" as of November 5. Are you planning to pick up any of these classic JRPGs on Xbox?