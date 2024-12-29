Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's producer says the team's actually pretty "satisfied" with the game's overall sales, but does seem to imply part 3 can't afford to release on just PS5

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth might not have met Square Enix's sales expectations, but the game's producer still says they're satisfied with them.

Did you know Final Fantasy 7 is the second best selling PS1 title of all time? You might not have guessed, considering JRPGs don't sell quite as well as other genres these days, but nope, it was a damn popular game - there's a reason it's the one getting a trilogy of remakes. Comparatively, though, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth might not be doing quite as well, as earlier this year it was reported that both it and Final Fantasy 16 had fallen below Square Enix's sales expectations. That in turn led the developer to shift gears towards multiplatform releases for its games, and it seems like that that's something Rebirth's producer Yoshinori Kitase is keeping in mind too.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Speaking to IGN Brasil (as translated by Final Weapon), Kitase spoke of Rebirth's sales essentially claiming they weren't that bad, actually, but they weren't good enough to just stick with one platform. "While we are satisfied that we’re meeting a certain number of sales, with the current modernization state of games, we cannot be exclusive to a single platform," Kitase explained. "I think we need to [be able to] offer the game to as many players as we can."

That obviously isn't a guarantee that Remake Part 3 will be available on PC or Xbox day one, Remake and Rebirth aren't even available on Microsoft's platform yet, but it does seem to suggest Square Enix is thinking very hard about make the trilogy more easily available than on just PS5. Rebirth is actually making its way to PC next month, less than a year after it was initially released on PlayStation, but those of you hoping to play on Xbox will have to keep your fingers crossed for some sort of announcement for a while longer.