Is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth getting any DLC? Well, no, but its director has a good reason for it

Unlike Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Rebirth won't be getting any DLC, but it's not like the director isn't doing it just because.

Following the release of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, there were plenty of fans wondering if a DLC announcement would be coming considering Remake got some during the wait for the sequel. Well, wonder no more, as in a recent interview with the Daily Star, director Naoki Hamaguchi said that no, there won't be any DLC, but he did take the time to explain why not. "We definitely do hear the desire from fans, the voices out there that want that kind of thing," Hamaguchi said of those asking for DLC. "I understand it completely, but I think, from my perspective, what the fans really want to see the most is not necessarily DLC. They want to see the third part of the series as quickly as possible.

"So that's why we've decided not to focus the development resources on creating additional extra episodes for DLC at the moment. We really are putting all our efforts into getting the third game out as quickly as we can. So for the moment, that's where we're focusing our time." That's as fair a reason as any!

Remake's Yuffie DLC worked quite nicely as a bit of a segue between games, and in terms of characters that could have solo outings from Rebirth, there's Cid and Vincent Valentine, but to be honest I'm not sure what you could do with the form, and in the case of the latter there's always the chance that Square Enix is planning a Dirge of Cerberus remaster a la Crisis Core: Reunion. Fingers crossed for the Dirge-heads out there!

Our own Dom had a little chat with Hamaguchi earlier this week too, specifically about the director's plans for mini-games in the third and final part, and don't worry, he is planning on changing some things.