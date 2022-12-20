If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
FINAL FANTASY XXX

Final Fantasy 16 is going to be at least a little bit horny

The latest game in the long-running Final Fantasy series is going to contain 'partial nudity' and 'sexual themes'. Ooh-err, matron.
Dom Peppiatt avatar
News by Dom Peppiatt Features Editor
Published on

Put on the Barry White and dim the lights, Final Fantasy is getting sexy. Not that it wasn't always a bit sexy, to be fair, what with its domme-flavoured fantasy PlayBoy bunnies and absurdly-chested goth girlfriends. But per a new ESRB rating that's come up for the game, the latest title is going to have at least a little bit of "partial nudity" and some "sexual themes".

This trailer isn't sexy, just a bit angry.
This win animation was specifically chosen for Lulu, apparently. Wonder why.

The ESRB (that's the Entertainment Software Ratings Board, for what it's worth) has given Final Fantasy 16 an “M17+” rating, with the aforementioned “partial nudity” and “sexual themes” bumping the rating up – as well as some of the usual blood, gore, and violence.

The rating itself gives us a little more information about what we can expect from the game, too. "This is an action role-playing game in which players assume the role of an enslaved prince (Clive) on a quest to find his missing brother," reads the ESRB blurb. "From a third-person perspective, players explore a fantasy kingdom, complete various quests, and engage in battles against enemy soldiers and fantastical creatures (e.g., trolls, orcs). Players use swords and magical attacks (e.g., fireballs, lighting strikes) to kill characters in melee-style combat."

None of the characters are going to be as risque as Fran. Probably.

But if you're here for the horny stuff, here's what we can glean from the listing: "The game contains some sexual material: a character caressing and straddling a man in bed; references to prostitution; sexual moaning sounds in a brothel; dialogue such as “I’d be happy to show you… provided I can afford it” and “…thank you for your service. My chamber is just upstairs.” Some characters are depicted with partially exposed breasts and buttocks. The words “f--k” and “sh-t” are heard in the game.

If you're a Final Fantasy veteran, this should be nothing new; whether you've been exposed to Fran in Final Fantasy 12, Lulu in Final Fantasy 10, some of the horny player-created characters in Final Fantasy 15, or any of the other semi-lewd realisations from across the Final Fantasy universe, these hints as to what FF16 will include aren't really that shocking.

Final Fantasy 16 comes to PS5 and PC on June 22, 2023.

Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Dom Peppiatt avatar

Dom Peppiatt

Features Editor

Dom is a veteran video games critic and consultant copywriter that has appeared in publications ranging from Daily Star to The Guardian. Passionate about games and the greater good they can achieve, you can usually find Dom listening to records, farting about in the kitchen, or playing Final Fantasy VIII (again).

Become a VG247 supporter and get your first month for £1!

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a VG247 subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

See more information
Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch