Final Fantasy 16 is going to be at least a little bit horny

Put on the Barry White and dim the lights, Final Fantasy is getting sexy. Not that it wasn't always a bit sexy, to be fair, what with its domme-flavoured fantasy PlayBoy bunnies and absurdly-chested goth girlfriends. But per a new ESRB rating that's come up for the game, the latest title is going to have at least a little bit of "partial nudity" and some "sexual themes".

The ESRB (that's the Entertainment Software Ratings Board, for what it's worth) has given Final Fantasy 16 an “M17+” rating, with the aforementioned “partial nudity” and “sexual themes” bumping the rating up – as well as some of the usual blood, gore, and violence.

The rating itself gives us a little more information about what we can expect from the game, too. "This is an action role-playing game in which players assume the role of an enslaved prince (Clive) on a quest to find his missing brother," reads the ESRB blurb. "From a third-person perspective, players explore a fantasy kingdom, complete various quests, and engage in battles against enemy soldiers and fantastical creatures (e.g., trolls, orcs). Players use swords and magical attacks (e.g., fireballs, lighting strikes) to kill characters in melee-style combat."

But if you're here for the horny stuff, here's what we can glean from the listing: "The game contains some sexual material: a character caressing and straddling a man in bed; references to prostitution; sexual moaning sounds in a brothel; dialogue such as “I’d be happy to show you… provided I can afford it” and “…thank you for your service. My chamber is just upstairs.” Some characters are depicted with partially exposed breasts and buttocks. The words “f--k” and “sh-t” are heard in the game.

If you're a Final Fantasy veteran, this should be nothing new; whether you've been exposed to Fran in Final Fantasy 12, Lulu in Final Fantasy 10, some of the horny player-created characters in Final Fantasy 15, or any of the other semi-lewd realisations from across the Final Fantasy universe, these hints as to what FF16 will include aren't really that shocking.

Final Fantasy 16 comes to PS5 and PC on June 22, 2023.