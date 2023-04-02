Final Fantasy 14 Patch 6.4, The Dark Throne, continues the story and lets you solo Stormblood

The latest Final Fantasy 14 Letter from the Producer has arrived, detailing everything we can expect from the upcoming Patch 6.4, The Dark Throne.

Producer and director Naoki Yoshida once again hosted the semi-regular Letter from the Producer to detail what we can expect from the next patch. First of all, it's set to drop "late May," so essentially just under a couple of months away. The patch will obviously continue the main scenario quests, which will follow the Warrior of Light alongside Zero, you can also expect more side story with further quests for Tartartu's Grand Endeavour.

A new dungeon is being introduced called The Aetherfront, with initial images showing an arctic-like area filled with polar bears. In terms of trials, The Voidcast Dais is being added with this update, which will also feature an extreme version, and apparently features Golbez, one of the big antagonists from Final Fantasy 4. Containment Bay Z1T9 from Heavensward is also being made into the next Unreal Trial, for those of you higher-levelled players looking for a challenge.

For any newer players that want to take on the game solo, without having to play online, this update will also expand the Duty Support system to Stormblood dungeons. This system lets you tackle dungeons with NPC characters, which might take the weight off of playing with others from the more socially anxious amongst you.

The patch will also kickstart series four of PVP and season seven of Crystalline Conflict, with the Frontline PVP mode introducing some fresh UI elements to keep track of score and match time. Plus there are other new additions like ocean fishing expanding to places like Kugane and the Ruby Sea, the ability to place outside furniture in your Island Sanctuary Hideaway, and more ranks and visions are being added to the Island Sanctuary.

Blue Mages will also be able to reach level 80 when patch 6.46 arrives, with new spells and unique gear, and other job tweaks are planned too.

Final Fantasy 14 Patch 6.4 arrives this coming May.