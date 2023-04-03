Final Fantasy 14 Stormblood is free to own right now, but there's a slight catch

Final Fantasy 14's second major expansion, Stormblood, is free to download right now for the next month.

As highlighted on the game's website, players can claim and download Stormblood for free, right through to May 8. There is one slight catch, as you need to be an existing owner of Final Fantasy 14 Starter Edition in order to do so. It's quite the big expansion to be giving away for free, and considering the Starter Edition also includes the game's first expansion Heavensward, you'll be able to get through a big chunk of the main story for not too much money.

The expansion will be free on all platforms too. On PlayStation you just need to find the Stormblood purchase page on the PlayStation Store, and it will be free as long as you own the Starter Edition. And for PC/ Mac players, you can just purchase it for free from the Square Enix Store or Steam. Thankfully Square Enix has set up a little page to show you all the instructions for redeeming the expansion just in case you're uncertain.

For those of you who are a bit more up to date, producer and director Naoki Yoshida hosted his semi-regular Letter from the Producer to detail the game's next patch, The Dark Throne, or Patch 6.4, which is set to arrive late May. Like all post-expansion updates, this one will continue on with the main story, which follows your Warrior of Light alongside Zero. A new dungeon is all being introduced with this update, and for anyone who isn't so up to date and wants to take on dungeons kind of solo, the Duty Support system is being expanded to Stormblood (perfect for those who just picked it up for free).

Late last year Final Fantasy 14 was voted the best Final Fantasy game as part of a poll for the series' 35th anniversary, just in case you were trying to figure out if it's worth picking up at all.