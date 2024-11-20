Final Fantasy 14 Mobile is a thing, so you'll soon be able to "make Eorzea a better place through the bonds of friendship" while sitting on the toilet

Good news, Final Fantasy 14 is coming to mobile, meaning you'll be able to play the big RPG/MMO thing on the loo without having to haul your bulky setup in there, or do some trickery with keeping doors open so you can still see the screen.

Revealed via a swanky video featuring FF14 director and producer Naoki Yoshida and a trailer, the mobile version of the game is being developed by Tencent-owned Lightspeed Studios, which has experience with this kind of thing, having worked on PUBG Mobile.

"Despite the adjustments [required for mobile]," Yoshida said of the port, which is arriving 11 years after the original game, "Lightspeed Studios is working with tremendous enthusiasm and dedication to faithfully recreate the story, duties, battle content, and other aspects of the game. I hope both current FFXIV players and those who are interested in exploring its story will look forward to what's coming next."

According to Final Fantasy 14 Mobile's new website, nine jobs out of the full game's selection will be available at launch, along with stuff like fishing, Triple Triad, and chocobo racing. There'll be also be 11 crafting and gathering classes in the initial release, for the likes of keen fishers, alchemists, and miners. Plus, home customisation for those who missed their real-life interior design calling.

FINAL FANTASY XIV MOBILE is revealed!

Licensed by SQUARE ENIX and developed by Lightspeed Studios @__lightspeed___ ,this game brings the vibrant world of Eorzea to your mobile devices.

In this reveal trailer, #FFXIV Producer & Director Naoki Yoshida shares an exciting message,… pic.twitter.com/2yaS42zIjO — FFXIV_MOBILE (@FFXIV_MOBILE_EN) November 20, 2024

It also says that visual aspects of the game, including "intricate weather and time-of-day systems which offer over 600 different weather patterns across various landscapes" and designs for characters and gear "have been painstakingly crafted and optimized to bring the detail of the original game to life".

"You can experience the game in your own way, whether solo or alongside other players," the site reads, "Beginners and mentors, party members, and even adventurers you meet by chance can become your friends. Explore the unknown, share moments of joy, and make Eorzea a better place through the bonds of friendship." All of that, and then you can reach for the toilet roll and kick off a new quest - 'Oh poop, there's nothing to wipe with'.

There's no release date as of yet, but the game is "set to first launch in China, followed by a global release soon after".

So, there you go. Are you looking forward to playing Final Fantasy 14 mobile? Let us know below.