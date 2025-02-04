Final Destination has reached its, uh, final destination, with the first trailer for Bloodlines probably leaving you in doubt about getting that nose piercing

Final Destination is back, baby, and the first trailer for Bloodlines is hoping you'll be anxious about every single thing you see on screen.

Definite content warning for the more squeamish amongst you.

It's been more than a decade since the last entry in the Final Destination series was released, but all these years later a new one is finally on the way later this year, and the first trailer for it is here. Let me tell you, I can normally stomach some intense stuff in horror films, but opening up on a shot of someone's tongue being held by a pair of tweezers in preparation for a tongue piercing is maybe the most anxious I've been while watching a trailer for a film in a while, so, there's certainly some amount of sauce in this thing! The trailer itself doesn't actually have much to do with the person getting the piercing, instead focusing on the person doing the piercing.

The piercer stroke tattoo artist in question of course has some piercings himself, including a nose ring, and as you can see in the trailer above, that becomes the central point of the whole thing, as it accidentally gets hooked to a metal chain that's slowly getting wrapped around a slowly spinning ceiling fan. Not fun stuff! Obviously things get worse and worse and worse, as they typically tend to do in a Final Destination film, which is exactly what you'd want really.

This particular outing is being directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein (Kim Possible), with a script from Guy Busick (Scream 5 & 6) and Lori Evans Taylor. Quite notably, the cast also includes the late, great Tony Todd, reprising his role as the mysterious William Bludworth, in a posthumous release that will be one of his final on-screen appearances.

You'll be able to watch Final Destination: Bloodlines in cinemas May 16, later this year.